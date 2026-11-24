Karnataka vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction KAR 45 % Chance of Winning BAR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming Group A clash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite has generated a lot of buzz, as it will be Karnataka going against Baroda. This match will be played on 26 November at 9:00 AM IST at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai. Karnataka will be eager to secure a win in this game and maintain their position at the top of the table. On the other hand, Baroda will be looking at this game as an opportunity to get a strong end in the group stages.

Who will win? Karnataka Baroda Vote 0 votes

Facts: Baroda has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Karnataka, losing one.

Ravichandran Smaran, from Karnataka, has scored 624 runs in 22 innings at an average of 34.66.

Raj Limbani, from Baroda, has taken 19 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 21.31.

Karnataka vs Baroda Chances of Winning

Baroda will enter the upcoming match against Karnataka with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Karnataka in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shivalik Sharma, who has scored 734 runs in 28 innings at an average of 30.58, and Raj Limbani, who holds 19 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 21.31. On the other hand, Karnataka will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ravichandran Smaran, who has scored 624 runs in 22 innings at an average of 34.66, and Manvanth Kumar, who holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.91.

Karnataka Chances of Winning: 45%

Baroda Chances of Winning: 55%

Karnataka vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Karnataka has not managed to maintain its strong rhythm in this tournament so far. The team secured almost equal wins and losses in this season, which has now prevented them from making it to the Super League stages. As they aim to end the campaign on a strong note, the next game against Baroda comes as a challenge, as their record over them as a challenge. They have batsmen such as Karun Nair, who has scored 3913 runs in 169 innings at an average of 25.91, and Praveen Dubey, who has scored 327 runs in 28 innings at an average of 18.16. Abhilash Shetty has been able to take 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.83.

On the other hand, Baroda has shown its dominance in Group A in this tournament. Even though they started the campaign with a loss, the consecutive wins have helped the team to make it to the top of the table. Now as they aim to end the group stages with another win, the next match against Karnataka comes as an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Shashwat Rawat, who has scored 545 runs in 18 innings at an average of 36.33, and Jitesh Sharma, who has scored 3387 runs in 159 innings at an average of 26.88. Krunal Pandya has been able to take 188 wickets in 236 innings at an average of 29.62.

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Karnataka vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

The match between Karnataka and Baroda will be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, which gives a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 3 T20Is, out of which one game has been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 125, but it falls to 116 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Karnataka and Baroda could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.

Sunny 56% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 56% Humidity 24° - 33° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Karnataka and Baroda Player List

Team Form

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Vijayakumar Vyshak, who has taken 74 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 27.21, and Manish Pandey, who has scored 7247 runs in 291 innings at an average of 31.50.

Baroda Team Form

Baroda has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds consecutive wins and a few losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Krunal Pandya, who has scored 3300 runs in 193 innings at an average of 24.44, and Deepak Hooda, who holds 30 wickets in 81 innings at an average of 41.96.

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Karnataka vs Baroda Top Batters

Ravichandran Smaran will be a key batsman for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 624 runs in 22 innings at an average of 34.66.

Shivalik Sharma will be a key batsman for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 734 runs in 28 innings in his T20 career at an average of 30.58.

Karnataka vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Manvanth Kumar will be a key bowler for Karnataka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.91.

Raj Limbani will be a key bowler for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets in 15 innings in his T20 career at an average of 21.31.