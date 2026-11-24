Jammu & Kashmir vs Haryana Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction JAK 54 % Chance of Winning HAR 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is set to be a thriller, as it will be Jammu and Kashmir going against Haryana. This match will be played on 26 November at 9:00 AM IST at Daly College Ground in Indore. Jammu and Kashmir will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win in the group stages. On the other hand, Haryana will be keen to win this do-or-die game and potentially make it to the next stage.

Who will win? Jammu & Kashmir Haryana Vote 0 votes

Facts: Jammu & Kashmir has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Haryana, losing two.

Abdul Samad, from Jammu and Kashmir, has scored 2100 runs in 108 innings at an average of 26.25.

Sumit Kumar, from Haryana, has taken 64 wickets in 63 innings at an average of 22.51.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Haryana Chances of Winning

Jammu & Kashmir will enter the upcoming match against Haryana with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Haryana in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abdul Samad, who has scored 2100 runs in 108 innings at an average of 26.25, and Yudhvir Singh, who holds 44 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 29.97. On the other hand, Haryana will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ankit Kumar, who has scored 1073 runs in 37 innings at an average of 30.65, and Sumit Kumar, who holds 64 wickets in 63 innings at an average of 22.51.

Jammu & Kashmir Chances of Winning: 54%

Haryana Chances of Winning: 46%

Jammu & Kashmir vs Haryana Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Jammu & Kashmir has not been able to continue its winning form in this tournament. Due to this reason, the team finds itself close to qualification to the next stage, as they now aim to get a big win in their last group stage match. Against Haryana, their record has been strong in recent games, which could help the team to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Qamran Iqbal, who has scored 784 runs in 30 innings at an average of 27.03, and Shubham Khajuria, who has scored 1404 runs in 56 innings at an average of 27.52. Lone Nasir has been able to take 12 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 24.33.

On the other hand, Haryana has also not been able to do well in this tournament. The team managed to grab almost equal wins and losses at the start of the season, but their momentum was derailed with the two early losses. Moreover, their record against Jammu & Kashmir has not been strong, which makes the next game yet another challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Yashvardhan Dalal, who has scored 612 runs in 15 innings at an average of 51, and Rahul Tewatia, who has scored 2371 runs in 148 innings at an average of 26.34. Yuzvendra Chahal has been able to take 404 wickets in 342 innings at an average of 23.73.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Haryana Match Toss Prediction

The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana will be played at Daly College Ground in Indore, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue is yet to host any T20I, but it is expected to offer balanced pitch conditions. Pacers will be able to enjoy the early swinging conditions, but the pitch starts to favour the batsmen with its true bounce and quick outfield. Spinners will be able to do well at this venue in the middle overs, as the pitch slows down. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 46% Humidity 13° - 27° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 46% Humidity 13° - 27° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Player List

Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir have displayed some tremendous performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Brijesh Sharma, who holds 22 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 30.18, and Kawalpreet Singh, who has scored 169 runs in 7 innings at an average of 28.16.

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Nishant Sindhu, who holds 24 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 20.91, and Dinesh Bana, who has scored 172 runs in 14 innings at an average of 13.23.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Haryana Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Daly College Ground, Indore Jammu & Kashmir Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Haryana Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Jammu & Kashmir vs Haryana Top Batters

Abdul Samad will be a key batsman for Jammu and Kashmir in the next game. He has managed to score 2100 runs in 108 innings in his T20 career at an average of 26.25.

Ankit Kumar will be a key batsman for Haryana in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1073 runs in 37 innings in his T20 career at an average of 30.65.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Yudhvir Singh will be a key bowler for Jammu and Kashmir in the next match. He has managed to take 44 wickets in 47 innings in his T20 career at an average of 29.97.

Sumit Kumar will be a key bowler for Haryana in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 64 wickets in 63 innings in his T20 career at an average of 22.51.