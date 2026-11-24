Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction KER 56 % Chance of Winning HIM 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be a lot more intense than expected, as Kerala will be going against Himachal Pradesh. This match will be played on 26 November at 11:00 AM IST at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Kerala will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win and potentially reach the next stage. On the other hand, this match also remains a do-or-die game for Himachal Pradesh, as they aim for a win.

Who will win? Kerala Himachal Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kerala has won both of its head-to-head encounters against Himachal Pradesh.

Rohan Kunnummal, from Kerala, has scored 1438 runs in 44 innings at an average of 36.87.

Mridul Surroch, from Himachal Pradesh, has taken 13 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 23.53.

Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning

Kerala will enter the upcoming match against Himachal Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Himachal Pradesh, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Rohan Kunnummal, who has scored 1438 runs in 44 innings at an average of 36.87, and MD Nidheesh, who holds 42 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 19.28. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ekant Sen, who has scored 1078 runs in 44 innings at an average of 29.13, and Mridul Surroch, who holds 13 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 23.53.

Kerala Chances of Winning: 56%

Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning: 44%

Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kerala has started to make its way to the top of the table. As the team now plays its final group stage match, they are looking for a much needed win, to ensure that they are able to reach the next stage. Against Himachal Pradesh, their record has been strong in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious in the upcoming match. They have batsmen such as Salman Nizar, who has scored 673 runs in 33 innings at an average of 39.58, and Abdul Basith, who has scored 452 runs in 28 innings at an average of 26.58. Biju Narayanan has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 18.87.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh has shown its dominance in Group C standings. The team has been able to secure consecutive wins combined with just a few losses, which has kept their chances of qualification high. But against Kerala, their record has not been strong, which could cause a challenge to them in the next game. They have batsmen such as Pukhraj Mann, who has scored 390 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30, and Vaibhav Kalta, who has scored 75 runs in 5 innings at an average of 37.50. Rohit Kumar has been able to take 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.72.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kerala and Himachal Pradesh will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kerala and Himachal Pradesh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 56% Humidity 11° - 24° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 56% Humidity 11° - 24° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Kerala and Himachal Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Kerala Team Form

Kerala has started to perform well in this format of the game lately. Still, the team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Karthik Nair, who has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.12, and Mohammed Azharuddeen, who has scored 967 runs in 50 innings at an average of 20.57.

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Ayush Jamwal, who has taken 23 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 29.95, and Mridul Surroch, who has scored 370 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30.83.

Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh T20 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null Keralam Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters

Rohan Kunnummal will be a key batsman for Kerala in the next game. He has managed to score 1438 runs in 44 innings in his T20 career at an average of 36.87.

Ekant Sen will be a key batsman for Himachal Pradesh in the next match. He has managed to score 1078 runs in 44 innings in his T20 career at an average of 29.13.

Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

MD Nidheesh will be a key bowler for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 42 wickets in 30 innings in his T20 career at an average of 19.28.

Mridul Surroch will be a key bowler for Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets in 12 innings in his T20 career at an average of 23.53.