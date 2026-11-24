Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction
KER
56%
Chance of Winning
HIM
44%
Parimatch
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Kerala has won both of its head-to-head encounters against Himachal Pradesh.
- Rohan Kunnummal, from Kerala, has scored 1438 runs in 44 innings at an average of 36.87.
- Mridul Surroch, from Himachal Pradesh, has taken 13 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 23.53.
Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning
Kerala will enter the upcoming match against Himachal Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Himachal Pradesh, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Rohan Kunnummal, who has scored 1438 runs in 44 innings at an average of 36.87, and MD Nidheesh, who holds 42 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 19.28. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ekant Sen, who has scored 1078 runs in 44 innings at an average of 29.13, and Mridul Surroch, who holds 13 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 23.53.
- Kerala Chances of Winning: 56%
- Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning: 44%
Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Kerala has started to make its way to the top of the table. As the team now plays its final group stage match, they are looking for a much needed win, to ensure that they are able to reach the next stage. Against Himachal Pradesh, their record has been strong in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious in the upcoming match. They have batsmen such as Salman Nizar, who has scored 673 runs in 33 innings at an average of 39.58, and Abdul Basith, who has scored 452 runs in 28 innings at an average of 26.58. Biju Narayanan has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 18.87.
On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh has shown its dominance in Group C standings. The team has been able to secure consecutive wins combined with just a few losses, which has kept their chances of qualification high. But against Kerala, their record has not been strong, which could cause a challenge to them in the next game. They have batsmen such as Pukhraj Mann, who has scored 390 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30, and Vaibhav Kalta, who has scored 75 runs in 5 innings at an average of 37.50. Rohit Kumar has been able to take 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.72.
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Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Match Toss Prediction
The match between Kerala and Himachal Pradesh will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next match is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Kerala and Himachal Pradesh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Kerala and Himachal Pradesh Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ajnas M
bowler
Abhinay Kanwar
bowler
Asif KM
bowler
Arora Vaibhav
bowler
Azharuddeen Mohammed
wicket keeper
Bains Ankush
wicket keeper
Baby Sachin
batsman
Chopra Prashant
batsman
Basith Abdul
all rounder
Dagar Mayank
all rounder
Gopal Shreyas
all rounder
Dhawan Rishi
all rounder
Joseph Sijomon
bowler
Galetiya Vinay
all rounder
Kumar Vinod
bowler
Gangta Nikhil
batsman
Kunnummal Rohan
batsman
Guleria Arpit
bowler
Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan
all rounder
Jaiswal Pankaj
no information yet
Jaiswal Pankaj
all rounder
Nayanar Varun
wicket keeper
Jamwal Ayush
bowler
Nizar Salman
batsman
Kalia Hritik
no information yet
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Negi Mukul
batsman
Saxena Jalaj
all rounder
Sen Ekant
batsman
Thampi Basil
bowler
Sharma Nitin
batsman
Vinod Vishnu
wicket keeper
Sharma Vipin
no information yet
Vishweshwar Suresh
bowler
Tomar Prashant
bowler
Team Form
Kerala Team Form
Kerala has started to perform well in this format of the game lately. Still, the team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Karthik Nair, who has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.12, and Mohammed Azharuddeen, who has scored 967 runs in 50 innings at an average of 20.57.
Himachal Pradesh Team Form
Himachal Pradesh has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Ayush Jamwal, who has taken 23 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 29.95, and Mridul Surroch, who has scored 370 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30.83.
Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null
Keralam
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Himachal Pradesh
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Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters
Rohan Kunnummal will be a key batsman for Kerala in the next game. He has managed to score 1438 runs in 44 innings in his T20 career at an average of 36.87.
Ekant Sen will be a key batsman for Himachal Pradesh in the next match. He has managed to score 1078 runs in 44 innings in his T20 career at an average of 29.13.
Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers
MD Nidheesh will be a key bowler for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 42 wickets in 30 innings in his T20 career at an average of 19.28.
Mridul Surroch will be a key bowler for Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets in 12 innings in his T20 career at an average of 23.53.
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