Facts: With 228 runs, Wayne Madsen is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this campaign.

With 313 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire head into this game after back to back defeats against Lancashire. In the last game, Lancashire batted first and scored 178 runs. Derbyshire failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 42 runs.They have two wins in nine matches and are currently ninth on the table.

Yorkshire have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they could once again miss the playoffs this season. So farYorkshire have three wins in nine matches and are eighth on the table. In the last game they beat Worcestershire by 41 runs. As per our calculations, Yorkshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire ’ chances of winning - 38%

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 62%

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Samit Patel had a solid campaign last season but has struggled for consistency this season.In the last two matches against Lancashire, Patel scored 2 and 7which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

James Wharton continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century.In the last four matches Wharton has scored 37, 26, 6 and 88which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Yorkshire 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have had an edge in this venue.The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted firstwhich makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain during the game in Chesterfieldwhich could have an impact as overs could be reduced. The Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Ross Whiteley Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Nick Potts All-rounder David Lloyd All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have struggled so far as they have two wins in nine matches and are currently ninth on the table.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Will Sutherland, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matt Milnes, Jafer Chohan, William ORourke, Jonathan Tattersall, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter William Luxton Batter James Wharton All-rounder Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dominic Bess All-rounder Matt Milnes Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire head into this game after an impressive win against Worcestershire. With three wins they are currently eighth on the table.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Yorkshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Derbyshire 21-16. Both teams went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Derbyshire: 16

Yorkshire: 21

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Derbyshire and Yorkshire head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact this season. Derbyshire head into this game after back to back defeats against Lancashire and with mere two wins thus far they are currently ninth on the table. Derbyshire need a perfect run in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. On the other hand, this season has been a struggle for Yorkshire thus far, in the last game they registered their first win in four matches against Worcestershire and are currently eighth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the factDerbyshire have managed opening stands of 43 and 0 and in both games Derbyshire conceded a bigger opening partnershipwhich makes us believe Yorkshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Caleb Jewell to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Caleb Jewell struggled in the last game against Lancashire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far.With 227 runs he is one of the leading run scorers for Derbyshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter

Dawid Malan was sensational last year and has been the stand out batter this season as well.So far he has scored 313 runs and is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Patrick Brown to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

Patrick Brown struggled in the last game against Lancashire regardless we are going to back him once again aswith ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Derbyshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

William ORourke to be Yorkshire’ top bowler

William ORourke was sensational in the last game against Worcestershire as he bagged a fifer. So far he has bagged 14 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Yorkshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.