Hampshire vs Somerset Match Prediction
HAM
40%
Chance of Winning
SOM
60%
Parimatch
T20
The Rose Garden
Facts:
- Somerset opener Will Smeed is the leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2025 after nine rounds of matches. He has scored 371 runs at a strike rate of 147.80
- James Vince, the leading run-scorer for Hampshire, is averaging 28.37 in T20 Blast 2025
- Somerset pacer Riley Meredith has picked 21 wickets in nine matches, and is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 Blast 2025
Hampshire vs Somerset Chance of Winning
Somerset were on the course for their eighth win of the season but suffered a narrow two-run defeat against Glamorgan on Friday. They lost the match but showed a lot of character as they recovered from 100/5 to give Glamorgan a run for their money. Table-toppers Somerset's only other defeat came against Kent. That too was a narrow four-run defeat. Somerset's campaign has been marked by the consistency of their batters and bowlers. They have regularly posted solid totals, and also defended targets.
Somerset look all set for a comeback win against Hampshire on Sunday. Hampshire, who started off their campaign, with three wins on the trot, went winless in their next five games before beating Sussex by 62 runs on Saturday. They found new confidence after a superb show in the powerplay courtesy James Vince, the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 Blast, and Australian debutant Chris Lynn.
The addition of Lynn has renewed Somerset's qualification chances for the playoffs but beating Somerset would be a hard task. Somerset's excellent bowling unit includes internationals - Craig Overton, Matt Henry and Riley Meredith - who have given them a solid edge. Also, Hampshire's batters have looked shaky. They have been restricted twice inside 130 runs in their last four innings, and no batter from the team has scored more than 250 runs after nine rounds of matches. If Lynn falls early, Hampshire would find the going more difficult against Somerset.
- Hampshire chances of winning - 40%
- Somerset chances of winning - 60%
Hampshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Hampshire captain James Vince played a key role in his team's powerful start against Sussex in the powerplay on Saturday. He scored 34 runs off 22 balls with the help of five fours. Vince also happens to be the leading run-scorer for his team, accumulating 227 runs in nine matches at an average of 28.37 and a strike rate of 147.40. T20 Blast's all-time leading run-scorer has scores of 34, 7, and 54 in his last three innings.
Somerset all-rounder is one of the best all-rounders going around in the T20 Blast 2025. He picked a wicket and scored 27 runs off 21 balls against Glamorgan in his last outing. A strike rate of 158.82 with the bat and an economy rate of eight in the match showed how good he is in the format. Overall, Green has scored 106 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 147.22, and picked 11 wickets at an average of 24.27. His all-round abilities make him one of the safest bets in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hampshire to score over 23.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket
James Vince to score over 24.5 runs
Tom Banton to score over 22.5 runs
Hampshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction
In the last T20 Blast 2025 fixture played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, Surrey won by 69 runs after Hampshire elected to field first. In the second-last game at the venue, Middlesex had elected to field first in the tied rain-marred game. Gloucestershire elected to bat first in the third-last game but ended up losing to Hampshire by seven wickets. There are chances of rain during the match on Sunday, and the same could motivate the team winning the toss to bowl first once again.
Weather Report
The Hampshire vs Somerset clash will kick off from 3:00 PM local time. Apart from a 20 percent chance of rain around 5:00 PM, it's unlikely that rain will play spoilsport. With a humidity level of 67 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees celsius. The wind speed at the venue will go up to 21 km/h.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Dewald Brevis, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Edward Jack, Sonny Baker, Fletcha Middleton, Tom Prest, John Turner, Alistair Orr, Felix Organ, Brett Hampton
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince (CAP)
|
Batter
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
Toby Albert (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Joe Weatherly
|
Batter
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
Batter
|
James Fuller
|
All-roudner
|
Benny Howell
|
Allrounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
Allrounder
|
Chris Wood
|
Bowler
|
Scott Currie
|
Bowler
|
Sonny Baker
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire kicked off their campaign with three wins on the row before failing to win the next five (one tied, and four defeats). The jinx was broken in the last match when they came with a better batting performance to beat Sussex by 62 runs.
We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match.
Vitality Blast Points TableView
We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match.
Somerset News & Player List
Somerset Player List
Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Riley Meredith, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Tom Lammonby, Thomas Rew, Migael Pretorius
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Banton (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Allrounder
|
Lewis Gregory (CAP)
|
Allrounder
|
Sean Dickson
|
Batter
|
Ben Green
|
Allrounder
|
Craig Overton
|
Allrounder
|
Lewis Goldsworthy
|
Bowler
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Table-toppers Somerset suffered only their second defeat of the season on Friday. They kicked off their campaign with five back-to-back wins. They lost to Kent by four runs before winning two more matches on the bounce.
Hampshire vs Somerset Head to Head
Somerset have dominated Hampshire in the T20 Blast 2025, and would look to extend their already healthy head-to-head lead against them on Sunday.
Head to Head
Matches: 29
Hampshire Won: 10
Somerset Won: 18
Tied: 1
Hampshire vs Somerset Betting Odds
Somerset to score over 22.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket @ 1.87 (Pari Match)
Somerset openers Tom Banton and Will Smeed partnered for 25 runs in their team's last fixture against Glamorgan. Banton scored 12 off 13, but Smmed went on to score 72 off 49 balls to become the leading run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2025. Somerset played Glamorgan in their second-last fixture as well, as the opening pair of Smeed and Banton forged a 41-run partnership off 27 balls. They scored 11 runs together against Hampshire, but 91 against Kent in their fourth-last outing together. The two talented youngsters are a budding white-ball star in England, and have made a name for themselves with their attacking style of cricket. The right-hand duo should once again manage to forge a solid opening stand for Somerset on Sunday.
Hampshire vs Somerset
T20
The Rose Garden, null
Hampshire vs Somerset Top Batters
Chris Lynn to be Hampshire’s top batter
Star Australia opener Chris Lynn made his debut for Hampshire on Saturday, and ended their five-match winless run straightaway. The right-hand batter has scored 51 runs off 27 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. The 35-year-old has played a total of 293 T20 matches and scored 8355 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 143.18. He is expected to top-score for Hampshire once again.
Will Smeed to be Somerset's top batter
Somerset opener Will Smeed is the leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2025 after nine matches. The right-hander has scored 371 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 147.80. Four fifties have come off his bat already in the ongoing season. Smeed scored 72 runs off 49 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes in his last outing against Glamorgan.
Hampshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers
Scott Currie to be Hampshire's top bowler
Young Scott Currie is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire at the moment. He has picked 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.58, and an economy rate of 8.14. He picked the important wicket of Sussex number three Tom Clark in his last outing, and gave away just 21 runs in three overs. Overall, the 24-year-old, who has also represented England U-19 and senior Scotland team, has picked 67 wickets in 50 T20 matches.
Riley Meredith to be Somerset's top bowler
Australian pacer Riley Meredith has played a key role in Somerset's success this year. After nine rounds of matches, Meredith is the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2025. He has picked 21 wickets at an average of 14.04 and an economy rate of 8.19. The 29-year-old picked just one wicket in his last outing but returned with figures of 4/21 in four overs against Glamorgan in his second-last match for Somerset. He is expected to be amongst wickets once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset
- Hampshire to win - 2.20 (PariMatch)
- Somerset to win - 1.63(PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments