Facts: Somerset opener Will Smeed is the leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2025 after nine rounds of matches. He has scored 371 runs at a strike rate of 147.80

James Vince, the leading run-scorer for Hampshire, is averaging 28.37 in T20 Blast 2025

Somerset pacer Riley Meredith has picked 21 wickets in nine matches, and is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 Blast 2025

Hampshire vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Somerset were on the course for their eighth win of the season but suffered a narrow two-run defeat against Glamorgan on Friday. They lost the match but showed a lot of character as they recovered from 100/5 to give Glamorgan a run for their money. Table-toppers Somerset's only other defeat came against Kent. That too was a narrow four-run defeat. Somerset's campaign has been marked by the consistency of their batters and bowlers. They have regularly posted solid totals, and also defended targets.

Somerset look all set for a comeback win against Hampshire on Sunday. Hampshire, who started off their campaign, with three wins on the trot, went winless in their next five games before beating Sussex by 62 runs on Saturday. They found new confidence after a superb show in the powerplay courtesy James Vince, the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 Blast, and Australian debutant Chris Lynn.

The addition of Lynn has renewed Somerset's qualification chances for the playoffs but beating Somerset would be a hard task. Somerset's excellent bowling unit includes internationals - Craig Overton, Matt Henry and Riley Meredith - who have given them a solid edge. Also, Hampshire's batters have looked shaky. They have been restricted twice inside 130 runs in their last four innings, and no batter from the team has scored more than 250 runs after nine rounds of matches. If Lynn falls early, Hampshire would find the going more difficult against Somerset.

Hampshire chances of winning - 40%

Somerset chances of winning - 60%

Hampshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Hampshire captain James Vince played a key role in his team's powerful start against Sussex in the powerplay on Saturday. He scored 34 runs off 22 balls with the help of five fours. Vince also happens to be the leading run-scorer for his team, accumulating 227 runs in nine matches at an average of 28.37 and a strike rate of 147.40. T20 Blast's all-time leading run-scorer has scores of 34, 7, and 54 in his last three innings.

Somerset all-rounder is one of the best all-rounders going around in the T20 Blast 2025. He picked a wicket and scored 27 runs off 21 balls against Glamorgan in his last outing. A strike rate of 158.82 with the bat and an economy rate of eight in the match showed how good he is in the format. Overall, Green has scored 106 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 147.22, and picked 11 wickets at an average of 24.27. His all-round abilities make him one of the safest bets in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire to score over 23.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch James Vince to score over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Tom Banton to score over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

In the last T20 Blast 2025 fixture played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, Surrey won by 69 runs after Hampshire elected to field first. In the second-last game at the venue, Middlesex had elected to field first in the tied rain-marred game. Gloucestershire elected to bat first in the third-last game but ended up losing to Hampshire by seven wickets. There are chances of rain during the match on Sunday, and the same could motivate the team winning the toss to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

The Hampshire vs Somerset clash will kick off from 3:00 PM local time. Apart from a 20 percent chance of rain around 5:00 PM, it's unlikely that rain will play spoilsport. With a humidity level of 67 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees celsius. The wind speed at the venue will go up to 21 km/h.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Dewald Brevis, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Edward Jack, Sonny Baker, Fletcha Middleton, Tom Prest, John Turner, Alistair Orr, Felix Organ, Brett Hampton

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince (CAP) Batter Chris Lynn Batter Toby Albert (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Joe Weatherly Batter Hilton Cartwright Batter James Fuller All-roudner Benny Howell Allrounder Liam Dawson Allrounder Chris Wood Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire kicked off their campaign with three wins on the row before failing to win the next five (one tied, and four defeats). The jinx was broken in the last match when they came with a better batting performance to beat Sussex by 62 runs.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Somerset News & Player List

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Riley Meredith, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Tom Lammonby, Thomas Rew, Migael Pretorius

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Allrounder Lewis Gregory (CAP) Allrounder Sean Dickson Batter Ben Green Allrounder Craig Overton Allrounder Lewis Goldsworthy Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Table-toppers Somerset suffered only their second defeat of the season on Friday. They kicked off their campaign with five back-to-back wins. They lost to Kent by four runs before winning two more matches on the bounce.

Hampshire vs Somerset Head to Head

Somerset have dominated Hampshire in the T20 Blast 2025, and would look to extend their already healthy head-to-head lead against them on Sunday.

Head to Head

Matches: 29

Hampshire Won: 10

Somerset Won: 18

Tied: 1

Hampshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to score over 22.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket @ 1.87 (Pari Match)

Somerset openers Tom Banton and Will Smeed partnered for 25 runs in their team's last fixture against Glamorgan. Banton scored 12 off 13, but Smmed went on to score 72 off 49 balls to become the leading run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2025. Somerset played Glamorgan in their second-last fixture as well, as the opening pair of Smeed and Banton forged a 41-run partnership off 27 balls. They scored 11 runs together against Hampshire, but 91 against Kent in their fourth-last outing together. The two talented youngsters are a budding white-ball star in England, and have made a name for themselves with their attacking style of cricket. The right-hand duo should once again manage to forge a solid opening stand for Somerset on Sunday.

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Hampshire vs Somerset Top Batters

Chris Lynn to be Hampshire’s top batter

Star Australia opener Chris Lynn made his debut for Hampshire on Saturday, and ended their five-match winless run straightaway. The right-hand batter has scored 51 runs off 27 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. The 35-year-old has played a total of 293 T20 matches and scored 8355 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 143.18. He is expected to top-score for Hampshire once again.

Will Smeed to be Somerset's top batter

Somerset opener Will Smeed is the leading run-scorer in T20 Blast 2025 after nine matches. The right-hander has scored 371 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 147.80. Four fifties have come off his bat already in the ongoing season. Smeed scored 72 runs off 49 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes in his last outing against Glamorgan.

Hampshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Hampshire's top bowler

Young Scott Currie is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire at the moment. He has picked 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.58, and an economy rate of 8.14. He picked the important wicket of Sussex number three Tom Clark in his last outing, and gave away just 21 runs in three overs. Overall, the 24-year-old, who has also represented England U-19 and senior Scotland team, has picked 67 wickets in 50 T20 matches.

Riley Meredith to be Somerset's top bowler

Australian pacer Riley Meredith has played a key role in Somerset's success this year. After nine rounds of matches, Meredith is the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2025. He has picked 21 wickets at an average of 14.04 and an economy rate of 8.19. The 29-year-old picked just one wicket in his last outing but returned with figures of 4/21 in four overs against Glamorgan in his second-last match for Somerset. He is expected to be amongst wickets once again.