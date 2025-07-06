Facts: David Payne has picked up 107 wickets in 79 matches played at County Ground, Bristol.

Stephen Eskinazi has scored 146 runs in 4 matches against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire heads into this contest on the back of a dominant 13-run victory over Essex Eagles in their last match. Batting first, Gloucestershire posted 184/7, with Jack Taylor (50 runs), Ben Charlesworth (47* runs), and D'Arcy Short (33 runs) as their top scorers. Gloucestershire then bowled out Essex for 171 runs in 19.3 overs. Josh Shaw was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/29, and Ben Charlesworth remarkably picked up two wickets in one over.

Middlesex last played on June 20th, before the county championship break, against Surrey, where they suffered a massive 75-run defeat. They were bundled out for 119 runs in 18.4 overs after conceding 194/8 while bowling first. Tom Helm (3/48), Noah Cornwell (2/22), and Ryan Higgins (2/19) were the standout bowlers. Higgins also contributed a handy knock of 27 runs with the bat, while the rest of the batters struggled to score more than 25 runs.

Based on our analysis, the home team, Gloucestershire, enters this contest as favorites; they have won their last three matches and are riding high on confidence, with their bowling lineup consistently performing well in those games.

Gloucestershire Chance of Winning: 55%

Middlesex Chance of Winning: 45%

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kane Williamson's maiden stint with Middlesex in the Vitality T20 Blast hasn't been as impactful as hoped so far. He's scored 200 runs in 7 innings, averaging 33.33 with a strike rate of 144.92. While he's managed good starts, Williamson hasn't converted them into big scores. In the last match against Surrey, he scored 26 off 15 balls but couldn't turn it into a match-winning innings. With a top-four finish crucial for Middlesex, we're backing Kane Williamson to step up and deliver a crucial knock of 50 runs or more in this fixture.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

In the four Vitality T20 Blast matches played at County Ground, Bristol this season the team batting first won two matches and the team chasing won two matches. Both teams haven't had much success at this venue in recent times while bowling first, therefore we predict the team that wins the toss ideally will look to bat first, given both teams have a strong bowling lineup.

Weather Report

At County Ground Bristol on Sunday, July 6th, expect a cloudy day with a slight chance of light rain. Temperatures will range from 17°C to 21°C, with humidity around 91%. A moderate wind of 16 km/h will be present.

Glocuestershire News & Players List

Gloucestershire Players List

Miles Hammond, D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Tom Smith, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, Aman Rao, Tommy Boorman, Zaman Akhter, James Bracey

Gloucestershire Probable Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter D'Arcy Short All-rounder Cameron Bancroft Wicketkeeper Oliver Price All-rounder Jack Taylor © All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Matt Taylor Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler David Payne Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

Gloucestershire won three of their last five matches and currently stand at 7th place in the North Group with 12 points in 8 matches. They won three consecutive matches in a row after losing the first five matches.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Middlesex News & Players List

Middlesex Players List

Stephen Eskinazi(c), Kane Williamson, Max Holden, Ben Geddes, Ryan Higgins, Joe Cracknell(w), Luke Hollman, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Leus du Plooy, Joshua De Caires, Joshua Little

Middlesex Probable Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Kane Williamson Batter Max Holden Batter Ben Geddes Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Naavya Sharma Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Recent Form

Middlesex hasn’t had much success recently where they won two, lost two and tied one of their last five matches. They currently stand at 8th place in the North Group with 12 points in 8 matches.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Head to Head Record

Gloucestershire and Middlesex have faced each other in 24 matches in the Vitality T20 Blast. Gloucestershire holds a dominant record with 18 wins, while Middlesex has secured 4 victories. One match ended in a no-result, and another in a tie. At County Ground, Bristol, Gloucestershire and Middlesex have squared off 8 times. The home team, Gloucestershire, has won all 8 of these matches, leaving Middlesex winless at Bristol.

Matches Played: 24

Gloucestershire Won: 18

Middlesex Won: 4

Tie: 1

No result: 1

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have best opening partnership than Gloucestershire @ 1.93 (Parimatch)

Gloucestershire's opening pair, Miles Hammond and D'Arcy Short, have averaged 33.3 runs per match in their last three outings. In contrast, Middlesex openers Stephen Eskinazi and Kane Williamson, both highly experienced players, have averaged 42.3 runs per innings in their last three matches, providing excellent starts for their team. With this being a crucial match, expect Eskinazi and Williamson to deliver another solid start, outscoring Gloucestershire's opening pair and achieving the best opening partnership.

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Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Top Batter

Kane Williamson to be the Top Batter for Middlesex

Kane Williamson has had a solid tournament so far, accumulating 200 runs in 7 matches. In his last three appearances, he has posted scores of 26, 50, and 23*. Notably, he was the top scorer once and the second-highest scorer twice for his team in those matches. Williamson's recent consistency is a significant advantage for Middlesex heading into this crucial fixture against Gloucestershire, and we expect him to step up and play a match-winning innings.

D’Arcy to be the Top Batter for Gloucestershure

Gloucestershire's stylish left-handed batter, D’Arcy Short is hitting his stride in the T20 Blast! After a bit of a slow start, he's found his touch, smashing scores of 33, 49, 33, and 34 in his last four games. He's the only Gloucestershire player to get four scores over 30 in a row, which is a big boost for their batting. We reckon he'll keep this good form going and be their top scorer in this match.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Top Bowler

David Payne to be the Top Bowler for Gloucestershire.

David Payne, Gloucestershire's key bowler, had a good last match against Essex, taking one wicket for just 24 runs. This season, he's been their top wicket-taker, grabbing 12 wickets in 8 games. He's a crucial player for them, often bowling at the start and end of an innings, and he consistently picks up wickets. He also has a strong record against Middlesex, with 26 wickets in 16 matches, and he's been even better at his home ground, County Ground Bristol, where he's taken 107 wickets in 79 matches.

Tom Helm to be the Top Bowler for Middlesex

Tom Helm has been Middlesex's standout bowler this season, bagging 15 wickets in 8 matches at an impressive average of 18.53. While his economy rate has been a bit high at 9.42, he bowled a superb spell in the last match against Surrey, finishing with figures of 3/48. He also has a good record at County Ground, Bristol, picking up 19 wickets in 16 matches, and against Gloucestershire, he's taken 11 wickets in 10 games. Given his current form, we fancy Tom Helm to be Middlesex's top bowler in this crucial fixture.