Facts: Kent opener Tawanda Muyeye is the second-highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 369 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 145.27

Mason Crane of Kent has picked 17 wickets in eight matches. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2025

Glamorgan vs Kent Chance of Winning

Glamorgan will be high on confidence after beating table-toppers Somerset in a close encounter on Friday. They defended a 177-run target by two runs against a star-packed batting unit of Somerset. The performance reinforced the fact that Glamorgan bowlers mean business in the T20 Blast 2025. Their third-last match saw them defend a 190-run target by restricting Gloucestershire to 149/9. The Glamorgan bowlers have done their job time and again, and their batters need to step up a bit to further increase their chances of a win against Kent.

Kent would be entering the contest on the back of a 34-run defeat against Sussex. They were bundled out for 161 while chasing 196. Kent batters have blown hot and cold, scoring freely in excess of 200 at times, and failing to post above-par totals on other occasions. Surrey restricted them to 171 and 151, while Gloucestershire also held them to 157/9 in their third-last encounter. Kent's main issue has been their bowling performance. Oppositions have posted good totals against them while batting first, and registered easy chases on other occasions. Gloucestershire chased down the target while losing just three wickets, and Surrey also managed a last-ball win by chasing 172.

Glamorgan chances of winning - 60%

Kent chances of winning - 40%

Glamorgan vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Veteran Glamorgan batter Colin Ingram showed form and scored 55 runs off 33 balls in his last outing against Somerset. The 40-year-old smashed six fours and two sixes. In nine matches of T20 Blast 2024, he has scored 196 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.77 and a strike rate of 143.06. Fans can put their bet on the former South Africa international as he is expected to be amongst runs once again.

Daniel Bell-Drummond was Kent's second-highest run-scorer in their last match against Sussex. He scored 26 runs off 22 balls in an innings which consisted of three fours. Also, the 31-year-old right-hander is his team's second-highest run-scorer. He has scored 299 runs in nine matches at an average of 33.22 and a strike rate of 148.75. Bell-Drummond is also the sixth-highest run-scorer in T20 Blast 2025. He is one of the safest bets in the upcoming Glamorgan vs Kent contest.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan to have a better first wicket partnership than Kent 1.93 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan to score over 19.5 runs in a single over 1.85 Bet on Batery

Glamorgan vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

The last match at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff was played between Somerset and Glamorgan. Somerset won the match by six wickets after electing to field first. In the second-last T20 Blast 2025 match at the venue, Sussex won by 27 runs after electing to bat first. In the third-last fixture here, Glamorgan elected to field first and defeated Essex by six wickets. Teams have preferred bowling first at the venue, and that should again be the case tomorrow.

Weather Report

The Glamorgan vs Kent clash will kick off from 2:30 PM local time, and there are 20 percent chances of rain during the period. Similar conditions will prevail until 6:00 PM, before the clouds will clear up. With a humidity level of 73 percent, the temperature will hover around 20 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue could go up to 26 km/h on Sunday.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Ben Kellaway, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Asa Tribe, Imad Wasim, Daniel Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Mason Crane, Ned Leonard, Jamie McIlroy, Andy Gorvin, Tom Bevan

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson Batter William Smale Batter Ben Kellaway Allrounder Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke (WK) Wicketkeeper Asa Tribe Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Imad Wasim Allrounder Timm van der Gugten Allrounder Mason Crane Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan jumped a spot to fourth position after their two-run win over Somerset on Friday. They have two wins in their last three matches now. Overall, Glamorgan have won five of their nine T20 Blast 2025 matches.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Joey Evison, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson, Nathan Gilchrist, Grant Stewart, Wes Agar, Zak Crawley, Marcus ORiordan, George Garrett, Ben Compton, Chris Benjamin, Jaydn Denly

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter DJ Bell-Drummond Batter Sam Billings (CAP and WK) WK-Batter Joe Denly Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Jack Leaning Allrounder Thomas Rogers Allrounder Harry Finch WK-Batter Matthew Parkinson Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent slipped to fifth spot in the nine-team South Group points table after losing to Sussex by 34 runs in their last fixture. They were placed third ahead of the fixture. After nine matches in T20 Blast 2025, they have now won and lost four matches each. Their second match against Middlesex ended without a result due to rain.

Glamorgan vs Kent Head to Head

Glamorgan are narrowly leading the head-to-head tally against Kent in the T20 Blast

Head to Head

Matches: 12

Glamorgan Won: 6

Kent Won: 5

Tied: 1

Glamorgan vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Kent openers Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond could partner for 10 runs only in their last match against Sussex. However, they are expected to bounce back with a solid opening stand. The partnership between them in the second-last match against Essex accounted for 71 runs off 46 balls. The match saw Muyeye hit a hundred. They forged a 28-run opening stand against Gloucestershire in their third-last match. The two openers partnered for 158 runs in their fourth-last match against Somerset. Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond are also the top two highest run-scorers for their team in the T20 Blast 2025. Their consistency and good form can help Kent have another strong start against Glamorgan on Sunday.

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Glamorgan vs Kent Top Batters

Daniel Douthwaite to be Glamorgan's top batter

Daniel Douthwaite is currently Glamorgan's fourth-highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 191 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.83 and a strike rate of 160.50. He top-scored for his team with 56 off 32 in the last match against Somerset. The last five matches have seen him score 56, 5, 16, 3 and 40.

Tawanda Muyeye to be Kent's top batter

Kent opener Tawanda Muyeye is currently just two runs short of Will Smeed, the top-scorer in the T20 Blast 2025. The Kent opener has scored 369 runs in nine matches at an average of 41, and a strike rate of 145.27. A hundred and a fifty has already come off his bat this season. Overall, he has 1090 runs in 49 T20 matches at a strike rate of 141.37.

Glamorgan vs Kent Top Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan's top bowler

Mason Crane did not feature in his side's last match. However, he still stands tall amongst all the spinners in the T20 Blast 2025. The Glamorgan leg-spinner is the third-highest wicket taker after pacers Ben Sanderson and Riley Meredith. The 28-year-old has picked 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.29, and an economy rate of 7.83. His last outing was a first-class match in which he picked four wickets in the only innings he bowled.

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent's top bowler

25-year-old Nathan Gilchrist was the pick of Kent's bowling attack in their last match against Sussex. He picked three wickets for 31 runs in four overs. Gilchrist has played six matches in the ongoing tournament and picked seven wickets at an average of 28.14. Overall, he has featured in 15 T20 matches and picked 21 wickets at an average of 19.95.