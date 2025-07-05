Facts: With 309 runs, Joe Clarke is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire this season.

With 233 runs, Soloman Budinger is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this campaign.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire got off to a solid start this season as they won two of the first three matches but since then they have struggled for consistency andhave lost five of the last seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they struggled against Durham as they lost the game by 49 runs.

Leicestershire have been solid so far as they have won five of the nine matchesand are well in the mix to make the playoffs this season. They are level on points with Warwickshire who hold the final playoff spot as they have a better NRR. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire ’ chances of winning - 45%

Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 55%

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lyndon James has struggled for consistency this season but has found some form in the last few matches.James was brilliant in the last game as he scored 30 off 12 ballswhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Soloman Budinger struggled early on this season but has been brilliant in the last few matches.In the last four matches Budinger has scored 49, 30, 22 and 51which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Leicestershire 1.93 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 93-77. This season once again the team batting first has won each of the last three matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect slight drizzle during the gamebut those are not expected to impact the game and we expect no overs reductions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batter Jack Haynes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have struggled this season as they have lost five of the last seven matches and are sixth on the table.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Hill All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have won five of the nine matches thus far and are currently fifth, level on points with Warwickshire who are fourth on the table.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Leicestershire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Nottinghamshire 19-17. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game.

Head to Head

Nottinghamshire: 17

Leicestershire: 19

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire go head to head after both sides suffered losses in the last outing. Nottinghamshire head into this game after five defeats in the last seven matches and need to turn things around if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Leicestershire have played well so far as they have five wins in nine matches and another win will put them in pole position to make the playoffs this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game but it was Nottinghamshire who had a better opening partnership on the day.Leicestershire have had a better opening stand in two of the last three matcheswhich makes us believe Leicestershire will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire T20 Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Joe Clarke continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 41 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 309 runs thus far, Clarke is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Louis Kimber to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Leicestershire have struggled in the batting department this season.Louis Kimber played a key role in the last two winsand has been the most consistent batter this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Dillon Pennington to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Dillon Pennington missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been the standout bowler for his side.With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek has had an excellent debut season for Leicestershire as so far this seasonhe has bagged 14 wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.