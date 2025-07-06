Facts: Will Jacks has scored 1161 runs in 43 T20 Blast matches played at Kennington Oval.

Jason Roy is the leading run-scorer for Surrey this season with 267 runs.

Surrey vs Essex Chance of Winning

Surrey head into this contest on the back of a dominant 75-run win over Middlesex in their last match. Batting first, Surrey posted 194/8 thanks to a scintillating knock of 97 off 56 balls by Will Jacks. Mitchell Santner was the pick of the bowlers with 3/25, well supported by his Kiwi teammate Nathan Smith (2/23). Reece Topley (2/27) and Tom Curran (2/16) also chipped in with two wickets each.

Essex Eagles are coming off a 13-run loss to Gloucestershire, where they failed to chase down a target of 185. Mohammad Amir, on his return, impressed with figures of 3/33. Paul Walter top-scored with 39 off 27 balls, while Matthew Critchley (27 runs) and Jordan Cox (25 runs) got starts but couldn’t convert, leading to Essex falling short.

Based on recent form, Surrey has the best of chances of winning this match, having won all of their last five games. In contrast, Essex are winless in their last five, with four losses and one no result.

Surrey Chance of Winning: 65%

Essex Chance of Winning: 35%

Surrey vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jason Roy is Surrey's top run-scorer this season with 267 runs in 8 matches, averaging 33.37 and striking at 139.06. While he's been consistent overall, his recent form at The Oval has been below par, scoring 97 runs in 4 matches at an average of 24.25, with low scores in his last couple of games there. However, Roy has a good track record against Essex, with 326 runs in 17 matches. His overall numbers at The Oval are also impressive (2291 runs in 72 matches at an average of 34.19). We expect him to bounce back and score over 25 runs in this match.

Surrey vs Essex Toss Prediction

In the four T20 Blast matches played at The Kennington Oval this season, both teams batting first and teams bowling first have secured two victories each. Given the even distribution of success for both strategies, it is predicted that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Sunday, July 6th, at The Kennington Oval, the weather is expected to be cloudy with a slight chance of rain during match hours. Temperatures will hover around 23°C, accompanied by 86% humidity and a gentle breeze of 10 km/h.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Players List

Will Jacks, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Sam Curran(c), Laurie Evans(w), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, OFM Sykes, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Reece Topley, Ryan Patel, Daniel Lawrence, Jamie Overton, Adam Zampa

Predicted playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran (c) All-rounder Laurie Evans Wicket-keeper Tom Curran All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler OFM Sykes Bowler Mitchell Santner All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey are on a roll at the moment, having won each of their last five matches. They are currently in 2nd place in the South Group with 24 points from eight matches, having won six and lost two.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Essex News & Player List

Essex Players List

Michael-Kyle Pepper, Dean Elgar, Jordan Cox(w), Paul Walter, Luc Benkenstein, Matthew Critchley, Charlie Allison, Noah Thain, Simon Harmer(c), Shane Snater, Mohammad Amir, Jamal Richards, Mackenzie Jones, Simon Fernandes, Robin Das

Predicted Playing XI

Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Dean Elgar Batter Jordan Cox Wicket-keeper Paul Walter All-rounder Luc Benkenstein Batter Matthew Critchley All-rounder Charlie Allison Batter Noah Thain All-rounder Simon Harmer (c) Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex haven’t been in the best form recently, having lost four of their last five matches. They currently stand in 8th place on the points table with 2 points from nine matches, having lost eight games, with one match ending in no result.

Surrey vs Essex Head to Head Record

Surrey and Essex have faced off in 34 T20 Blast matches, with Surrey winning 12 and Essex holding the upper hand with 20 victories. One match ended in a tie and one with no result. At the Kennington Oval, the two teams have met 16 times, where Surrey won four matches, while Essex managed to win one.

Matches Played: 34

Surrey Won: 12

Essex Won: 20

Tied: 1

No result: 1

Surrey vs Essex Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Essex @ 1.93 (Parimatch)

Surrey’s opening pair of Will Jacks and Dominic Sibley have been in great form, averaging 71.6 runs for the first wicket in their last three matches. They’ve put on over 50 runs for the opening stand in each of those games. In contrast, Essex’s openers Michael Pepper and Dean Elgar have averaged just 23.66 runs for the first wicket across their last three matches. Given the form and consistency of the Surrey openers, we back them to have a stronger opening partnership than Essex in this match.

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Surrey vs Essex Top Batter

Will Jacks to be the Top Batter for Surrey

Will Jacks scored 97 runs in his last match against Middlesex at The Kennington Oval, the same venue where he will be playing against Essex. This season, Jacks has accumulated 187 runs in just 4 matches, averaging 46.75 with a strike rate of 178.09. At The Kennington Oval, in 43 T20 Blast matches, Jacks has scored 1161 runs at an average of 32.25. Against Essex, he has scored 221 runs in 10 matches, averaging 27.62. Given his current form, we back Jacks to once again be the top batter for Surrey.

Jordan Cox to be the Top Batter for Essex

Jordan Cox has been Essex's consistent run-scorer in recent times, having accumulated 182 runs in 5 matches at an average of 36.40 and a striking strike rate of 156.89. He is in top-notch form at the moment; in the last match, he scored 25 runs against Gloucestershire but couldn't convert it into a larger innings. At The Kennington Oval, in 4 matches, he has scored 64 runs, averaging 21. Against Surrey, he has scored 154 runs in 7 matches, averaging 30.80. In this must-win match for Essex, we back Jordan Cox to perform well and score the most runs for his team.

Surrey vs Essex Top Bowler

Mitchell Santner to be the Top Bowler for Surrey

The wizardly left-arm spinner, the Kiwis' captain Mitchell Santner, is having a wonderful time in the T20 Blast, where he has picked up 13 wickets in 6 matches, leading the charge with the ball for Surrey. In the last match against Middlesex, he finished with figures of 3/25. In the four matches he has played at The Kennington Oval this season, Santner has picked up 8 wickets.

Mohammad Amir to be the Top Bowler for Essex

Mohammad Amir has picked up 10 wickets in 9 matches for Essex this season, making him the leading wicket-taker for his team. Amir bowled a superb spell in the last match against Gloucestershire, finishing with figures of 3/33, and he will look to replicate that performance against Surrey. The conditions at The Oval tend to favor bowlers a bit, where he can get some swing early in the innings and effectively utilize his variations in the death overs.