Facts: Somerset pacer Matt Henry has picked 10 wickets in seven matches of T20 Blast 2025

Somerset opener Will Smeed has smashed 41 fours and eight sixes to score 299 runs at a strike rate of 148.01

Kiran Carlson and Asa Tribe are the only two Glamorgan batters to score over 200 runs in ongoing T20 Blast 2025

Somerset vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Somerset are the first ranked team in the nine-team South Group points table.They have lost just one of their eight matches so far. Their last match was also against Glamorgan as they registered a six-wicket defeat. They restricted Glamorgan to 130/9 in 20 overs and then chased down the target in just 16.4 overs. On the other hand,Glamorgan have lost two of their last three matches, and overall four of their eight matches so far. Somerset are a star-packed team and have a great chance of beating Somerset once again

Somerset chances of winning - 65%

Glamorgan chances of winning - 35%

Somerset vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Kohler-Cadmore continues to be a key domestic player in England. The 30-year-old scored 38 runs off 29 balls in the last match against Glamorgan.He is Somerset's second-highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2025 at the moment.He has scored 253 runs in eight matches at an average of 31.62and a strike rate of 168.66. The star batter is expected to score high once again on Friday.

Daniel Douthwaite picked three wickets against Somerset in his last outingof T20 Blast 2025. He also scored 16 runs off 19 balls, the joint second-highest from Glamorgan in the match. Overall,the 28-year-old pacer is Glamorgan's second-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps in 8 matches. He has also scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 155.17. Douthwaite’s all-round abilities make him one of the safest bets for the Somerset vs Glamorgan encounter.

Match Prediction Best Odds First delivery of the match to be a dot 1.73 Bet on Batery Two or more runs to be scored on the second ball of the match 15.00 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

A total of four matches have been played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton in the Men's T20 Blast 2025. Team batting second won the first two matches, andthe team batting first won the next two. In the last match at the venue, Hampshire elected to field first but Somerset won by 17 runs. The team winning the toss could opt to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

It will be cloudy in Taunton on Friday, July 4. However,chances of rain are really low. The precipitation level will be close to 10 percent only, while the humidity level will hover around 67 percent. The temperature in Taunton is expected to be close to 23 degree celsius. The wind speed could go up to 18 km/h as per the forecasts.

Somerset vs Glamorgan News & Player List

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Riley Meredith, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Tom Lammonby, Thomas Rew, Migael Pretorius

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Allrounder Lewis Gregory (CAP) Allrounder Sean Dickson Batter Ben Green Allrounder Craig Overton Allrounder Lewis Goldsworthy Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Top-placed Somerset have won seven of their eight matches so far in the T20 Blast 2025. Their only defeat came three matches ago against Kent by four runs only. They hammered Glamorgan by six wickets in their last match.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Ben Kellaway, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Asa Tribe, Imad Wasim, Daniel Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Mason Crane, Ned Leonard, Jamie McIlroy, Andy Gorvin, Tom Bevan

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson Batter William Smale Batter Ben Kellaway Allrounder Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke (WK) Wicketkeeper Asa Tribe Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Imad Wasim Allrounder Timm van der Gugten Allrounder Mason Crane Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan are currently the fifth-ranked side in the T20 Blast 2025 South Group table. They have won and lost four matches each. They have lost three of their last five matches including the last one against Somerset.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Head to Head

The two teams have played 40 matches against each other in the T20 Blast.Somerset is leading the head-to-head chart comprehensively with 26 wins.

Head to Head

Matches:40

Somerset won:26

Glamorgan won:12

Tied: 0

NR: 2

Somerset vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Somerset to score under 6.5 runs in first over of innings @ 1.80 (Batery Bet)

Somerset openers Tom Banton and Will Smeed partnered for 41 runs off just 27 balls in their team's last outing in the T20 Blast 2025 against Glamorgan.Imad Wasim started the proceedings against Somerset and gave away just three runs in the first over. They scored three runs in the first over of their second-last match against Hampshire. Chris Wood was the bowler this time. Very interestingly, three runs were scored by Somerset openers in the first over of their third-last match against Kent as well.Despite a top-class opening pair, Somerset have failed to score freely in the first over. The management as well as the openers must have taken a note, and they would look to change the trend against an opposition whom they played their last match against.

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Somerset vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Will Smeed to be Somerset's top batter

Somerset opener Will Smeed is currently the joint third-highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2025.The 23-year-old right-hander has scored 299 runs in eight matches at an average just below 50, and a strike rate of 148.01. Three fifties have come off his bat already this season. Smeed scored 24 off 14 including three fours and a six in his last match against Glamorgan.

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan top batter

Kiran Carlson has emerged as the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast 2025.He has scored 208 runs in eight matches at an average of 26, and a strike rate of 136.84. He looked good against Glamorgan in his last T20 Blast 2025 outing but was dismissed for 16 off 12. His innings consisted of two fours, and a six. His 81-match T20 career has seen him score 1606 runs at a strike rate of 142.12.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Somerset's top bowler

Australian pacer Riley Meredith has been on song for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast 2025.The 29-year-old picked four wickets for 21 runs in four overs against Glamorgan in the last match, Overall, he has picked 20 wickets in eight matches of the ongoing tournament at an average of 13.00. The Australian international is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Vitality Blast 2025.

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan's top bowler

Mason Crane stands tall amongst all the spinners in the T20 Blast 2025. The Glamorgan leg-spinner is the third-highest wicket taker after pacers Ben Sanderson and Riley Meredith.The 28-year-old has picked 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.29, and an economy rate of 7.83.