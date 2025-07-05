Facts: With 278 runs, Alex Lees is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.

With 289 runs, Sam Hain is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire this season.

Durham vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Durham head into this game after another brilliant win in the last outing as they went head to head against Nottinghamshire and they dominated the game. Durham scored 231 runs and eventually won the game by 49 runs.Durham have five wins in the last six matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Warwickshire did not have a great start to the campaign but have found their footing asthey have won three of the last four matchesand are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat Leicestershire with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.

Durham ’ chances of winning - 55%

Warwickshire’ chances of winning - 45%

Durham vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Colin Ackermann has struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign.In the last game against Warwickshire he scored five. So far he has scored 219 runs. Even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tom Latham has been solid so far this season as he is one of the top run scorers this season.Latham has scored 6 and 1 in the last two gamesand in the last match against Durham he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Durham 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured teams who have batted first which has been the story this season asthree of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first. Regardless, in all four games teams have opted to chase and we expect the trend to continue in this game.

Weather Report

We expect the weather to be overcast and cloudy during the match,we expect slight drizzle during the game but it should have no major impact on the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge Batter James Neesham All-rounder Will Rhodes Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have four wins in the last five matches and have been dominant. They are currently at the top of the table.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Kai Smith Batter George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Adam Sylvester Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Durham vs Warwickshire Head to Head

Warwickshire have dominated this fixture in the past against Durham 13-06. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Durham won the game.

Head to Head

Durham: 06

Warwickshire: 13

Durham vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Warwickshire and Durham head into this game after both sides registered impressive wins in the last outing. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Durham dominated the game. Warwickshire batted first and posted 143 runs on the scoreboard. Durham lost early wickets in the run chase but eventually won the game with three wickets to spare and they also had a better opening partnership in the game. Both sides head into this game in good form, Warwickshire lost the first two games this season but have managed to turn things around as they have won three of the last four matches. Durham have been consistent throughout the season and with six wins in nine matches, they are currently at the top of the table.Durham have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two matcheswhich makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Durham vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’ top batter

Alex Lees was sensational in the last outing against Nottinghamshire as he scored 77 runs.With 278 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Samm Hain to be Warwickshire’ top batter

Sam Hain has been sensational this season.In the last game against Leicestershire he scored 55 off 38 ballsand with 289 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durham vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler

Ben Raine missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been the standout bowler once again this season.With 16 wickets in seven matches, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’ top bowler

Hasan Ali was superb in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Leicestershire. So far he has bagged 16 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.