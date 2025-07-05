Facts: With 248 runs, Ravi Bopara is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.

With 274 runs, Adam Hose is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in this campaign.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire had a brilliant start to the campaign asthey won six games on the bounce but since then they have failed to continue their momentum and have lost three games on the bounceand are currently third on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Lancashire and they lost the game by five wickets.

Worcestershire have once again struggled to make an impact this season as they have just three wins in nine matches and are currently seventh on the table.They head into this game after one win in the last five matchesand need a win to stay in contention this term. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire ’ chances of winning - 58%

Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 42%

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

David Willey has been brilliant with the ball and the bat this season.He has been one of the most consistent batters for Northamptonshire this season. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Adam Hose had a decent campaign last season and he has been the standout batter this season.He has scored 274 runs with an average of 34.25thus far and we expect him to make a mark and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Worcestershire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first.The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted firstand we have seen this season that teams have opted to bat first at this venue which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect overcast conditions during the game and as the day goes onwe might see light rain as well which could have an impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Justin Broad Batter David Willey All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have lost three games on the bounce and with six wins in nine matches they are currently third on the table.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett DOliveira Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes Batter Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Tom Hinley Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have struggled this season as they have three wins in nine matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Northamptonshire hold a slight edge in this fixture against Worcestershire 19-18. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Northamptonshire won the game.

Head to Head

Northamptonshire: 19

Worcestershire: 18

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire and Worcestershire head into this game after both sides have struggled to get results in the last few games. Both sides went head to head earlier this season, Northamptonshire won the toss and opted to bat first, they scored 190 runs in 20 overs. Worcestershire batters struggled in the run chase and they were bowled out for 159 runs andNorthamptonshire beat Worcestershire by 31 runs. Northamptonshire had a brilliant start to the season but have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game after three straight defeats. What makes this tip so enticing is the factWorcestershire have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three matcheswhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire T20 County Ground, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Ravi Bopara was solid in the last game against Lancashire as he scored 32 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 248 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Adam Hose struggled in the last game against Yorkshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season andwith 274 runs he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Ben Sanderson has been sensational this season as he has been consistent andwith 22 wickets so far, Sanderson is the leading wicket taker for Northamptonshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis has been sensational so far as he has been the standout bowler. So far this seasonhe has bagged 12 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Worcestershirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.