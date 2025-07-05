Facts: With 301 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

With 227 runs, Caleb Jewell is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this campaign.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Lancashire continued their impressive form in the last game against in-form Northamptonshire. Lancashire conceded 177 runs and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare.They head into this game after three straight winsand with six wins in eight games they are currently second on the table.

Derbyshire have once again struggled to make an impact this season. In the last game they went head to head against Lancashire and Derbyshire lost the game by 80 runs.They have only won twice in eight matches and are currently ninth on the table. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lancashire ’ chances of winning - 76%

Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 24%

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luke Wells batted in the middle order in the last game as he was unbeaten and scored 15 runs off four balls.He has been one of the most consistent batters for Lancashirewhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Samit Patel had a solid campaign last season but has struggled for consistency this term.So far he has scored 166 runs with an average of 33.20which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 74-64. The trend has continued in this season as three of the four games have been won by the teams that batted first which makes us believe both teams will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect weather to hamper today’s play as chances of rain are extremely highand it could have an impact on today's result. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Ashton Turner, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, James Anderson, Matthew Hurst, Michael Jones, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Philip Salt Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Ashton Turner All-rounder Saqib Mahmood Bowler Luke Wood Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire head into this game after three wins in a row and are currently second on the table.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Ross Whiteley Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Nick Potts All-rounder David Lloyd All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have struggled so far as they have two wins in eight matches and are currently ninth on the table.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture in the past against Derbyshire 26-13. Both sides went head to head this season and Lancashire won the game.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 26

Derbyshire: 13

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Derbyshire and Lancashire go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Lancashire have been pretty consistent in the group stages over the year and once again look set to make the playoffs this season. All their international stars returned in the last game against Northamptonshire and they dominated the game from the start and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. On the other hand Derbyshire have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have two wins in eight matches and are on the brink of elimination. What makes this tip so enticing is the factLancashire have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three matcheswhich makes us believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire T20 Emirates Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.31 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.30 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings struggled in the last game against Northamptonshire regardless we are going to back him once again aswith 301 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Caleb Jewell to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Caleb Jewell was sensational in the last game against Lancashire as he scored a half century. With 227 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

James Anderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler

James Anderson was brilliant once again in the last game as he ended the match with bowling figures of 2/24.With 12 wickets, he remains the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Patrick Brown to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

Patrick Brown struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the standout bowler for Derbyshire.With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Derbyshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.