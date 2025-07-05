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Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction

LAN

76%

Chance of Winning

DER

24%

Parimatch

1.31
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1.32
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1.35
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T20

Emirates Old Trafford

Lancashire take on Derbyshire in the ninth round of games of the 2025 T20 Blast at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 05 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 301 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.
  • With 227 runs, Caleb Jewell is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this campaign.

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Lancashire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Lancashire continued their impressive form in the last game against in-form Northamptonshire. Lancashire conceded 177 runs and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare.They head into this game after three straight winsand with six wins in eight games they are currently second on the table.

Derbyshire have once again struggled to make an impact this season. In the last game they went head to head against Lancashire and Derbyshire lost the game by 80 runs.They have only won twice in eight matches and are currently ninth on the table. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Lancashire ’ chances of winning - 76%
  • Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 24%

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luke Wells batted in the middle order in the last game as he was unbeaten and scored 15 runs off four balls.He has been one of the most consistent batters for Lancashirewhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Samit Patel had a solid campaign last season but has struggled for consistency this term.So far he has scored 166 runs with an average of 33.20which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5

1.87
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Derbyshire Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire

1.73
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Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 74-64. The trend has continued in this season as three of the four games have been won by the teams that batted first which makes us believe both teams will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect weather to hamper today’s play as chances of rain are extremely highand it could have an impact on today's result. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Ashton Turner, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, James Anderson, Matthew Hurst, Michael Jones, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells

Batter

Keaton Jennings

Batter

Philip Salt

Batter

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper

Chris Green

All-rounder

Jack Blatherwick

All-rounder

Ashton Turner

All-rounder

Saqib Mahmood

Bowler

Luke Wood

Bowler

James Anderson

Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire head into this game after three wins in a row and are currently second on the table.

Vitality Blast Points Table

View

We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match.

T20 Blast (Group Central)

T20

TeamMWLDNRPTS
GLO
GLO
9531010
SOM
SOM
835006
WOR
WOR
9540010
WAR
WAR
936006
GLA
GLA
8530010
NOR
NOR
8800016

T20 Blast (Group North)

T20

TeamMWLDNRPTS
YOR
YOR
9522010
DER
DER
825104
DUR
DUR
835006
NOT
NOT
9630012
LAN
LAN
944108
LEI
LEI
835006

T20 Blast (Group South)

T20

TeamMWLDNRPTS
ESS
ESS
9540010
KEN
KEN
944108
SUS
SUS
917102
SUR
SUR
944108
MID
MID
817002
HAM
HAM
8620012

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell

Batter

Ross Whiteley

Batter

Wayne Madsen

Batter

Samit Patel

All-rounder

Aneurin Donald

Wicket-keeper

Martin Andersson

All-rounder

Nick Potts

All-rounder

David Lloyd

All-rounder

Zak Chappell

Bowler

AM Ghazanfar

Bowler

Patrick Brown

Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have struggled so far as they have two wins in eight matches and are currently ninth on the table.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture in the past against Derbyshire 26-13. Both sides went head to head this season and Lancashire won the game.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 26

Derbyshire: 13

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Derbyshire and Lancashire go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Lancashire have been pretty consistent in the group stages over the year and once again look set to make the playoffs this season. All their international stars returned in the last game against Northamptonshire and they dominated the game from the start and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. On the other hand Derbyshire have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have two wins in eight matches and are on the brink of elimination. What makes this tip so enticing is the factLancashire have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three matcheswhich makes us believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire

T20

Emirates Old Trafford, null

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Lancashire

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1.31
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1.32
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Derbyshire

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3.30
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Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings struggled in the last game against Northamptonshire regardless we are going to back him once again aswith 301 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Caleb Jewell to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Caleb Jewell was sensational in the last game against Lancashire as he scored a half century. With 227 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

James Anderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler

James Anderson was brilliant once again in the last game as he ended the match with bowling figures of 2/24.With 12 wickets, he remains the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Patrick Brown to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

Patrick Brown struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the standout bowler for Derbyshire.With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Derbyshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Lancashire

Lancashire have been dominant in this fixture in the past against Derbyshire and Lancashire were sensational in the head to head game this season as they beat Derbyshire by 80 runs. The bookmakers have favoured Lancashire and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Lancashire to win - 1.31 (PariMatch)
  • Derbyshire to win - 3.28 (PariMatch)
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