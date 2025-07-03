Facts: With 178 runs in 7 matches, Oliver Price is the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire in the 2025 Vitality T20 Blast.

Adam Rossington has scored 1557 runs in 72 matches, averaging 23.59 at County Ground, Chelmsford.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Essex head into this contest on the back of a 47-run loss against Kent in their last match. Bowling first, Essex conceded a huge total of 219/3 and then failed to chase it down, being bowled out for 172 runs in 19 overs. Their skipper, Simon Harmer, was the top scorer with 55 runs, while Dean Elgar scored a valiant half-century in 37 balls.Essex are not having the best of times, as this is their fourth loss in the last five matches.

Gloucestershire won their last match against the Hampshire Hawks by two wickets in a last-ball thriller. Bowling first, Gloucestershire restricted Hampshire to 124/9, thanks to a three-wicket haul from David Payne and two wickets each from Josh Shaw and Ben Charlesworth. Darcy Short was the standout with the bat, scoring 49 runs in 41 balls. After five straight losses,Gloucestershire have found some momentum with back-to-back winsand will look to keep that comeback going in this fixture.

Based on our analysis,Gloucestershire, who have a strong bowling attack, have the best chance of winning against the struggling batting lineup of Essex, who are winless at their home ground in Chelmsford this season.

Essex Chance of Winning: 48%

Gloucestershire Chance of Winning: 52%

Essex vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dean Elgar, with 230 runs in 8 matches, is the leading run-scorer for Essex this season. He's the only batter to score more than 200 runs for Essex, which highlights their recent batting struggles. Elgar has a good record at Chelmsford, where he has scored 391 runs in 13 matches, averaging 32.58. Given his current form, we project Dean Elgar to score over 25 runs against Gloucestershire.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

In the four Vitality T20 Blast matches played at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford this season, teams batting first and teams bowling first have each won two matches, showing an even balance at this venue. Whileboth teams have had their struggles chasing totals, they are expected to aim for a strong score batting first and then try to defend it. We predict the team that wins the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

On Friday, July 4th, Chelmsford is expected to be cloudy with a temperature of 27°C.There's a low chance of precipitation at 10%, with humidity around 36% and winds blowing at 18 km/h. It should be a mild day for cricket.

Essex News & Players List

Essex Players List

Michael-Kyle Pepper, Dean Elgar, Jordan Cox, Paul Walter, Luc Benkenstein, Charlie Allison, Matthew Critchley, Simon Harmer(c), Mohammad Amir, Noah Thain, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington (wk), Shane Snater, Robin Das

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Batter Jordan Cox Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Simon Harmer © All-rounder Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex are struggling this season, having lost four of their last five matches, with one ending in a no result. Overall, they have lost seven of their eight games, making them the only team without a win in the South Group. They're currently at the bottom of the points table.

Vitality Blast Points Table View We are monitoring the current situation in T20 Vitality Blast as teams move up the rankings by collecting victory points. This contributes to the data used to predict the outcome of the match. T20 Blast (Group Central) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS GLO 9 5 3 1 0 10 SOM 8 3 5 0 0 6 WOR 9 5 4 0 0 10 WAR 9 3 6 0 0 6 GLA 8 5 3 0 0 10 NOR 8 8 0 0 0 16 T20 Blast (Group North) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS YOR 9 5 2 2 0 10 DER 8 2 5 1 0 4 DUR 8 3 5 0 0 6 NOT 9 6 3 0 0 12 LAN 9 4 4 1 0 8 LEI 8 3 5 0 0 6 T20 Blast (Group South) T20 Team M W L D NR PTS ESS 9 5 4 0 0 10 KEN 9 4 4 1 0 8 SUS 9 1 7 1 0 2 SUR 9 4 4 1 0 8 MID 8 1 7 0 0 2 HAM 8 6 2 0 0 12

Gloucestershire News & Players List

Gloucestershire Players List

Miles Hammond, D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Tom Smith, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, Aman Rao, Tommy Boorman, Zaman Akhter, James Bracey

Gloucestershire Probable Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter D'Arcy Short All-rounder Cameron Bancroft Wicketkeeper Oliver Price All-rounder Jack Taylor © All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Matt Taylor Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler David Payne Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

Gloucestershire lost their first five matches of the season but they won their last two matches against Hampshire by two wickets and against Kent by seven wickets. They currently stand at 8th place in the South Group with 8 points in 7 matches.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Head to Head Record

Essex and Gloucestershire have played 15 Vitality T20 Blast matches to date.Essex has won 8, Gloucestershire 5, with two no results. Their last encounter at Chelmsford was in the 2023 season, a high-scoring match that Essex won by 3 wickets.

Matches played – 15

Essex Won – 8

Gloucestershire Won – 5

No Result – 2

Essex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have better opening partnership than Essex @ 1.93 (Parimatch)

Gloucestershire's openers have shown stronger form recently,averaging 32 runs for the first wicket in their last three matches. In contrast,Essex openers have averaged just 20.6 runs for the first wicket over the same period. This difference is likely due to Gloucestershire's new ball bowling attack, which has a knack for taking early wickets within the first six overs. Therefore, we anticipate Gloucestershire's opening partnership to outscore Essex's before the first wicket falls.

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Essex vs Gloucestershire Top Batter

Dean Elgar to be the Top Batter for Essex

Dean Elgar is coming on the back of a half century in the last match against Hampshire on a losing cause.He has scores of 50, 32, 13 & 50 this season, scoring a total of 145 runs in four matches at Chelmsford and overall he has scored 230 runs in 8 matches, averaging 28.75. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than all the others batters for Essex.

D’Arcy Short to be the Top Batter for Gloucestershire

The elegant left-handed batter for Gloucestershire is hitting his stride in the T20 Blast.After a slow start, he's found form with scores of 49, 33, and 34 in his last three matches. Overall this season, he's scored 158 runs in 7 matches at an average of 22.57 and a strike rate of 122.48. He is Gloucestershire's only batter to record three consecutive scores of over 30 runs, and his recent performance is a significant boost to their struggling batting lineup. We fancy him to perform well in this fixture and be Gloucestershire's top scorer.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Top Bowler

Paul Walter to be the top bowler for Essex

The tall left-arm fast bowler, Paul Walter, has taken seven wickets in eight matches for Essex this season, though his economy rate of 11.15 is a bit high. He is Essex's leading wicket-taker in the Vitality T20 Blast and is particularly effective in the death overs.At Chelmsford, Walter has 32 wickets from 60 matches, averaging 32.87. Against Gloucestershire, he has claimed four wickets in six appearances.

David Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire

David Payne bowled a magnificent spell in the last match against Hampshire, finishing with figures of 3/20. This season,Payne has been Gloucestershire's leading wicket-taker, with 11 wickets from 7 matches. He's a crucial bowler for his team, often bowling two overs in the powerplay and two at the death, consistently picking up wickets. Against Essex, he has a good record, having taken 13 wickets in 12 matches. We expect him to be among the wickets again and to take more wickets than any other bowler for Gloucestershire in this fixture.