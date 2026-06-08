Middlesex vs Essex T20 Blast Match Prediction MID 45 % Chance of Winning ESS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Group of the T20 Blast is about to have another intense encounter, as Middlesex prepare to go against Essex. This match will be played on 7 June at 8:00 PM IST at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood. Middlesex is heading to this game after losing its previous one to Surrey by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Essex is heading to this game after winning its previous one against Derbyshire by 5 wickets. Can Essex continue its winning streak in the next game against Middlesex?

Who will win? Middlesex Essex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Middlesex has defeated Essex three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Michael Pepper, from Essex, has scored 154 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.50.

Tom Helm, from Middlesex, has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.57.

Middlesex vs Essex Chances of Winning

Essex will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in this season, which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Michael Pepper, who has scored 154 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.50, and Charlie Bennett, who has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.42. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to turn the tables and secure a win. Taking the home-ground advantage, Middlesex will have some advantage over Essex. They have players such as Max Holden, who has scored 134 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.80, and Tom Helm, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.57.

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 45%

Essex Chances of Winning: 55%

Middlesex vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Middlesex has not been able to maintain its winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds just one win and four losses in the five games it has played this season. Now they will be looking at the game against Essex as a close contest. Middlesex will also be taking the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have batsmen such as Adam Rossington, who has scored 130 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26, and Luke Hollman, who has scored 115 runs in 5 innings at an average of 57.50. Noah Cornwell has taken 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 26.60.

On the other hand, Essex has regained its winning momentum in this tournament. The team started the season with two losses and has now regained its form with two consecutive wins. With the next game being against Middlesex, they will be keen to carry on their winning momentum even in the next game. They have batsmen such as Paul Walter, who has scored 150 runs in 4 innings at an average of 50, and Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 85 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28.33. Wiaan Mulder has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.60.

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Middlesex vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Middlesex and Essex will be played at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood, which means Middlesex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has not hosted any international game across formats. But it is known for offering a balanced contest with both bat and ball. The seamers will get some movement early in the game, as the pitch becomes batter-friendly as the game progresses. The team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Middlesex and Essex won't be affected due to the weather conditions. The skies would be covered in clouds but the chances of rain remain zero.

Cloudy 71% Humidity 13° - 19° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 71% Humidity 13° - 19° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Middlesex and Essex Player List

Team Form

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has endured a losing streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Luke Hollman, who holds 4 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 31.50, and Leus du Plooy, who has scored 79 runs in 5 innings at an average of 15.80.

Essex Team Form

Essex has now started a winning streak of its own in the shortest format of the game. The team holds two consecutive wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the streak even in the next game. They have players such as Simon Harmer, who has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.75, and Charlie Allison, who has scored 85 runs off 61 balls in 2 innings.

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Middlesex vs Essex Top Batters

Max Holden is the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this tournament. He has been able to score 134 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.80 and a strike rate of 145.65.

Michael Pepper is the highest run-scorer for Essex in this tournament. In just four games, he has managed to score 154 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.50.

Middlesex vs Essex Top Bowlers

Tom Helm is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 20.57.

Charlie Bennett is the leading wicket-taker for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.42.