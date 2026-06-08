Middlesex vs Essex T20 Blast Match Prediction
MID
45%
Chance of Winning
ESS
55%
Parimatch
T20
Merchant Taylors' School Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Middlesex has defeated Essex three times in its last five head-to-head matches.
- Michael Pepper, from Essex, has scored 154 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.50.
- Tom Helm, from Middlesex, has taken 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.57.
Middlesex vs Essex Chances of Winning
Essex will enter the next game against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in this season, which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Michael Pepper, who has scored 154 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.50, and Charlie Bennett, who has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.42. On the other hand, Middlesex will be keen to turn the tables and secure a win. Taking the home-ground advantage, Middlesex will have some advantage over Essex. They have players such as Max Holden, who has scored 134 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.80, and Tom Helm, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.57.
- Middlesex Chances of Winning: 45%
- Essex Chances of Winning: 55%
Middlesex vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Middlesex has not been able to maintain its winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds just one win and four losses in the five games it has played this season. Now they will be looking at the game against Essex as a close contest. Middlesex will also be taking the home-ground advantage in the next game. They have batsmen such as Adam Rossington, who has scored 130 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26, and Luke Hollman, who has scored 115 runs in 5 innings at an average of 57.50. Noah Cornwell has taken 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 26.60.
On the other hand, Essex has regained its winning momentum in this tournament. The team started the season with two losses and has now regained its form with two consecutive wins. With the next game being against Middlesex, they will be keen to carry on their winning momentum even in the next game. They have batsmen such as Paul Walter, who has scored 150 runs in 4 innings at an average of 50, and Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 85 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28.33. Wiaan Mulder has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.60.
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Middlesex vs Essex Match Toss Prediction
The match between Middlesex and Essex will be played at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood, which means Middlesex takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has not hosted any international game across formats. But it is known for offering a balanced contest with both bat and ball. The seamers will get some movement early in the game, as the pitch becomes batter-friendly as the game progresses. The team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Middlesex and Essex won't be affected due to the weather conditions. The skies would be covered in clouds but the chances of rain remain zero.
Middlesex and Essex Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Rossington Adam
wicket keeper
Walter Paul Ian
all rounder
Holden Max
batsman
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
Caires Joshua Michael De
batsman
Allison Charles
batsman
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Benkenstein Luc
batsman
Mulder Wiaan
all rounder
Higgins Ryan
all rounder
Critchley Matt
all rounder
Hollman Luke
all rounder
Thain Noah Robin Mostyn
all rounder
Bosch Eathan
all rounder
Harmer Simon
bowler
Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache
no information yet
Snater Shane
bowler
Helm Tom
bowler
Akhter Zaman
all rounder
Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
no information yet
Bennett Charlie Edward
no information yet
Team Form
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex has endured a losing streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Luke Hollman, who holds 4 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 31.50, and Leus du Plooy, who has scored 79 runs in 5 innings at an average of 15.80.
Essex Team Form
Essex has now started a winning streak of its own in the shortest format of the game. The team holds two consecutive wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the streak even in the next game. They have players such as Simon Harmer, who has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.75, and Charlie Allison, who has scored 85 runs off 61 balls in 2 innings.
Middlesex vs Essex
T20
Merchant Taylors' School Ground, null
Middlesex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Essex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Middlesex vs Essex Top Batters
Max Holden is the highest run-scorer for Middlesex in this tournament. He has been able to score 134 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.80 and a strike rate of 145.65.
Michael Pepper is the highest run-scorer for Essex in this tournament. In just four games, he has managed to score 154 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.50.
Middlesex vs Essex Top Bowlers
Tom Helm is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 20.57.
Charlie Bennett is the leading wicket-taker for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.42.
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