Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire T20 Blast Match Prediction NOT 48 % Chance of Winning DER 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The North Group of the T20 Blast will witness another thrilling encounter, as Nottinghamshire prepare to go against Derbyshire. This match will be played on 7 June at 7:30 PM IST at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Nottinghamshire remains eager to regain its winning momentum in this tournament and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Derbyshire is heading to this game after losing its previous one to Essex by 5 wickets.

Who will win? Nottinghamshire Derbyshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Derbyshire has defeated Nottinghamshire three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Martin Andersson, from Derbyshire, has scored 237 runs in 5 innings at an average of 79.

Mohammad Ali, from Nottinghamshire, holds 94 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 18.64.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Nottinghamshire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 237 runs in 5 innings at an average of 79, and Jack Morley, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 17. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be eager to turn the tables and grab a win. The team will take advantage of its recent form, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 3115 runs in 111 innings at an average of 29.95, and Mohammad Ali, who holds 94 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 18.64.

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 48%

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 52%

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nottinghamshire did not have a good start to the current edition of the tournament. But the next game against Derbyshire could help them to continue their winning momentum, as they were able to find their rhythm back. Still, it will be quite challenging, noting their previous record over Derbyshire. They have batsmen such as Tom Moores, who has scored 3029 runs in 158 innings at an average of 25.24, and Jack Haynes, who has scored 1394 runs in 65 innings at an average of 22.48. George Linde has taken 224 wickets in 243 innings at an average of 26.21.

On the other hand, Derbyshire has shown strong performances this season, which has given the team a massive boost in its NRR. The team has played five games and won two of them, as they aim to secure the third win in the next game. It should also be noted that their record against Nottinghamshire in recent games has been strong. They have batsmen such as Matthew Montgomery, who has scored 198 runs in 5 innings at an average of 66, and Aneurin Donald, who has scored 182 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.40. Martin Andersson has also taken 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.50.

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Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, which serves as a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted 8 T20Is till now, out of which 5 were won by the chasing team and the remaining 3 were won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 138, but it falls to 131 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 66% Humidity 13° - 19° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 66% Humidity 13° - 19° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Player List

Team Form

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has also not been able to continue their good run for a long time. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to secure a win against Derbyshire. They have players such as Dillon Pennington, who holds 74 wickets in 78 innings at an average of 29.21, and Joe Clarke, who has scored 6094 runs in 248 innings at an average of 25.93.

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has not been able to find their winning momentum this season. Due to this reason, the team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain the winning momentum. They have players such as Ben Aitchison, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 22.57, and Ross Whiteley, who has scored 129 runs in 5 innings at an average of 32.25.

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Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

George Munsey will be a key batsman for Nottinghamshire in the next game. He has managed to score 3115 runs in 111 innings at an average of 29.95.

Martin Andersson has shown absolute dominance with the bat for Derbyshire. In this tournament, he has scored 237 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 79.

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Mohammad Ali will be a key asset to the bowling line-up of Nottinghamshire. He has taken an impressive total of 94 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 18.64.

Jack Morley is leading the wicket-taking charts for Derbyshire this season. In just 5 innings, he has managed to take 9 wickets at an average of 17 and an economy of 9.