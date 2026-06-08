India vs Afghanistan Test Match Prediction IND 78 % Chance of Winning AFG 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Afghanistan tour of India is officially set to begin, with both teams set to face each other in a one off Test match. This match will be played from 6 June at 9:30 AM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. India is heading to this series after losing their previous one to South Africa at home by 0-2. On the other hand, Afghanistan is heading to this series after losing their previous one off Test to Zimbabwe by an innings and 73 runs.

Who will win? India Afghanistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has defeated Afghanistan in their only Test match by an innings and 262 runs.

Shubman Gill has scored 983 runs in his last 9 matches at an average of 70.21 for the Indian team.

Ziaur Rahman, from Afghanistan, has taken 7 wickets in one match at an economy of 3.03.

India vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

India will enter the one off Test against Afghanistan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Afghanistan in the head-to-head encounters, and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 2843 runs in 73 innings at an average of 43.07, and Mohammed Siraj, who holds 139 wickets in 84 innings at an average of 29.66. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be keen to make a turnaround and give a fight. While it will be challenging for them to defeat India, the team won't be backing down easily. They have players such as Rahmat Shah, who has scored 970 runs in 21 innings at an average of 46.19, and Ziaur Rahman, who took 7 wickets in one game at an economy of 3.03.

India Chances of Winning: 78%

Afghanistan Chances of Winning: 22%

India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India enters the upcoming Test match against Afghanistan as the favourites to win. The team has been strong against them in the previous game and also takes the home-ground advantage. But the home-ground advantage has not been much beneficial for the Indian team in Tests lately, as their home record has fallen down over the last few years. They have batsmen such as KL Rahul, who has scored 4053 runs in 118 innings at an average of 35.86, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 2511 runs in 53 innings at an average of 49.23. Kuldeep Yadav will be a key bowler, as he holds 76 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 22.42.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be eager to make a massive turnaround in the upcoming Test match against India. The team has faced India once in the longest format but have not been able to defeat them or even come close to the win. This time, they will look to take revenge for the massive loss they suffered in 2018. They have batsmen such as Hashmatullah Shahidi, who has scored 771 runs in 21 innings at an average of 48.18, and Azmatullah Omarzai, who has scored 149 runs in 7 innings at an average of 37.25 in First Class. Bilal Sami has been a key bowler, who holds 25 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 23.03 in First Class.

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India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The one off Test between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which means India takes the home-ground advantage. This will be the first ever Test match to be played at this venue. It is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. The fast bowlers will get more movement early in the game, but the pitch gets batting friendly as the game progresses. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between India and Afghanistan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 60% chance of rain on the first day. The remaining four days are likely to be played without any weather interruptions.

Sunny 30-39% Humidity 28° - 42° C Temperature 11 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 30-39% Humidity 28° - 42° C Temperature 11 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

India and Afghanistan Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

The Indian team remains eager to regain its winning momentum in Tests. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as the match against Afghanistan brings an opportunity to secure a win. They have players such as Rishabh Pant, who has scored 3476 runs in 86 innings at an average of 42.91, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 22 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 34.36.

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan has struggled to secure wins in the longest format lately. The team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to give a fight to the experienced Indian team. They have players such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has scored 97 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24.25, and Qais Ahmed, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 44.66.

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India vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Shubman Gill will be a key batsman for the Indian team in the upcoming Test. He has been able to score an impressive total of 983 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 70.21.

Rahmat Shah has been leading the run-scoring charts for Afghanistan in this format. He has been able to score 778 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 45.76.

India vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Mohammed Siraj stands as the key bowler for the Indian team in the next game. He has managed to take 43 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.76.

Ziaur Rahman has been dominant with the ball in the only Test he played for Afghanistan. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in one game at an economy of 3.03.