England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I Match Prediction
ENG
51%
Chance of Winning
IND
49%
Parimatch
T20i
Cooper Associates County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- England Women have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against India Women.
- Shafali Verma has scored 55 runs off 59 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell has dismissed her three times.
- Sophia Dunkley has scored 2 runs off 4 balls against Nandani Sharma, while Nandani has dismissed her once.
England Women vs India Women Chances of Winning
England Women will enter the series decider game with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage and will be eager to secure another win in this series. They have players such as Amy Jones, who has scored 95 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47.50, and Lauren Bell, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.40. On the other hand, India Women will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. The team would rely on its player performances to come out victorious in this game. They have players such as Yastika Bhatia, who has scored 87 runs in 2 innings at an average of 43.50, and Shree Charani, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.50.
- England Women vs India Women Chances of Winning: 51%
- India Women Chances of Winning: 49%
England Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
England Women didn't get a good start to this series but they have managed to regain momentum. Now with the series decider game, they will be eager to secure a win in a closely contested match. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against India Women in recent games. They have batsmen such as Freya Kemp, who has scored 47 runs off 23 balls in 2 innings, and Heather Knight, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50. Charlie Dean has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.33.
On the other hand, India Women have also shown some good performances in this series. However, with the series on the line, the team will remain eager to give its best one more time and secure the series win. Having a strong line-up could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Jemimah Rodrigues, who has scored 70 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 28 runs off 22 balls in the last game. Nandani Sharma has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.50.
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England Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction
The third T20I between England Women and India Women will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, which means England Women will take the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 23 T20Is, out of which 13 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 10 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 147, falling to 117 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The third T20I between England Women and India Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.
England Women and India Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Mandhana Smriti
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Verma Shefali
batsman
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Bhatia Yastika Harish
wicket keeper
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Kemp Freya
bowler
Ghosh Richa
wicket keeper
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Reddy Arundhati
all rounder
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Gaud Kranti Munna
all rounder
Smith Linsey
bowler
Bell Lauren
bowler
Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
batsman
Team Form
England Women Team Form
England Women have regained their winning momentum in this series. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue their winning momentum. They have players such as Freya Kemp, who holds 2 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 7.50, and Alice Capsey, who has scored 34 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.
India Women Team Form
India Women have not been able to carry on their winning momentum in this series. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they aim to end the series with a win. They have players such as Shreyanka Patil, who took a wicket in the last game at an economy of 7.25, and Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 32 runs in 2 innings at an average of 16.
England Women vs India Women Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
EnglandENG
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|WWL
IndiaIND
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|LLW
England Women vs India Women
T20i
Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England Women vs India Women Top Batters
Sophia Dunkley is leading the run scoring charts for England Women in T20Is lately. She has managed to score 233 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 23.30.
Shafali Verma stands as the highest scorer for the India Women's team. She has been able to score 249 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 24.90.
England Women vs India Women Top Bowlers
Lauren Bell continues to be a key player with the ball for England Women. She has grabbed 14 wickets in her last 8 games at an economy of 7.26.
Shree Charani is leading the wicket-taking charts for India Women in the shortest format. She has been able to take 13 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.03.
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