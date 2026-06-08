Gloucestershire vs Somerset T20 Blast Match Prediction GLO 55 % Chance of Winning SOM 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Central & West Group of the T20 Blast has kept the cricket fans excited, as Gloucestershire will be going against Somerset. This match will be played on 5 June at 11:30 PM IST at the County Ground in Hove. Gloucestershire is heading to this game after winning its previous one against Yorkshire by 56 runs. On the other hand, Somerset will be keen to continue its winning momentum and maintain their spot among the top teams.

Who will win? Gloucestershire Somerset Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gloucestershire has defeated Somerset three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

D'Arcy Short, from Gloucestershire, has scored 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.25.

Jake Ball, from Somerset, has taken 187 wickets in 139 innings at an average of 22.47.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Somerset with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage over the defending champions, which could help them to win. They have players such as D'Arcy Short, who has scored 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.25, and Duan Jansen, who holds 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.40. On the other hand, Somerset will be keen to turn the tables and steal a win. Their record against Gloucestershire has been good, as the team won the last two head-to-head games. They have players such as Jake Ball, who holds 187 wickets in 139 innings at an average of 22.47, and James Rew, who has scored 510 runs in 17 innings at an average of 39.23.

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 55%

Somerset Chances of Winning: 45%

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gloucestershire has been one of the strongest teams in this tournament. Having played four games, the team has managed to win three of them and lost just one. Now with the next game against Somerset, the team will aim to carry their winning momentum and push to the top. Gloucestershire also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Ben Charlesworth, who has scored 86 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.66, and Miles Hammond, who has scored 94 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.50. Craig Miles has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.

On the other hand, the defending champions Somerset had a strong start to the tournament. But unfortunately, it was affected with some losses, as the team looks at the game against Gloucestershire as an opportunity to regain its winning momentum. With a strong record over them in the last two games, Somerset will win to extend its winning streak. They have batsmen such as Tom Banton, who has scored 5486 runs in 215 innings at an average of 27.70, and Will Smeed, who has scored 3541 runs in 137 innings at an average of 27.03. Craig Overton has taken 146 wickets in 140 innings at an average of 26.10.

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Gloucestershire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gloucestershire and Somerset will be played at the County Ground in Hove, which serves as a neutral venue. Overall this venue has hosted 11 T20Is, out of which 7 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 4 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 122, but it falls down to 94 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Gloucestershire and Somerset could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain on the match day.

Cloudy 70% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 70% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Gloucestershire and Somerset Player List

Team Form

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has managed to regain its winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same momentum. They have players such as Marchant de Lange, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.25, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 70 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.50.

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been in strong form in the tournament lately. While their format was affected for a short period of time, the team managed to regain its momentum ahead of the game against Gloucestershire. They have players such as Lewis Gregory, who holds 222 wickets in 233 innings at an average of 26.07, and Tom Abell, who has scored 3911 runs in 169 innings at an average of 28.97.

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Gloucestershire vs Somerset Top Batters

D'Arcy Short stands as the highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire in this tournament. He has managed to score 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.25.

James Rew will be a key batsman for Somerset in the next game. He has been able to score 510 runs in 17 innings in his T20 career at an average of 39.23.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Duan Jansen has been the star with the ball for Gloucestershire in this season. He has managed to take a massive total of 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.40.

Jake Ball has been outstanding with the ball for Somerset in this tournament. He holds 187 wickets in 139 innings at an average of 22.47 and an economy of 8.91.