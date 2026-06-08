Lancashire vs Glamorgan T20 Blast Match Prediction LAN 55 % Chance of Winning GLA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR This weekend, another Cross Pool clash is loaded for the fans in the T20 Blast, as it would be Lancashire going against Glamorgan. This match will be played on 7 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Stanley Park in Blackpool. Lancashire will be eager to regain its winning momentum in this series and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to continue its winning momentum in the series and defeat Lancashire once again.

Who will win? Lancashire Glamorgan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lancashire defeated Glamorgan in their only head-to-head match by 1 run.

Mason Crane, from Glamorgan, has taken 140 wickets in 117 innings at an average of 22.75.

Ben McDermott, from Lancashire, has scored 5372 runs in 207 innings at an average of 30.01.

Lancashire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Lancashire will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage over them, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ben McDermott, who has scored 5372 runs in 207 innings at an average of 30.01, and Tom Hartley, who holds 87 wickets in 99 innings at an average of 25.90. On the other hand, Glamorgan will also be keen to continue its winning momentum. The team would rely on its recent form, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Kiran Carlson, who has scored 1874 runs in 84 innings at an average of 23.13, and Mason Crane, who holds 140 wickets in 117 innings at an average of 22.75.

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 55%

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 45%

Lancashire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lancashire is yet to find its rhythm in this tournament, as the team aims to secure consistent wins. With the next game being against Glamorgan, it comes as an opportunity for the team to secure a win. Their record against Glamorgan has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Joseph Moores, who has scored 83 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.66, and Chris Green, who has scored 2227 runs in 198 innings at an average of 17.53. George Balderson has taken 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.25.

On the other hand, Glamorgan has also ensured a tough time in this season, but they have managed to make a statement. The team holds a win over the defending champions in this season, which has boosted their confidence levels for the upcoming match. But it will be quite challenging, noting the fact that it is an away game for Glamorgan. They have batsmen such as Henry Hurle, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 141.17, and Will Smale, who has scored 603 runs in 30 innings at an average of 20.10. Nathan McAndrew has been a key bowler, who holds 116 wickets in 109 innings at an average of 26.93.

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Lancashire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lancashire and Glamorgan will be played at the Stanley Park, which means Lancashire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue is yet to host a T20I game, but it is expected to offer a balanced contest with both bat and ball. The seam bowlers will get advantage early in the game, but the pitch tends to favour the batsmen more. It is likely that the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Lancashire and Glamorgan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Light Rain 77% Humidity 13° - 17° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 77% Humidity 13° - 17° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Lancashire and Glamorgan Player List

Team Form

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has shown mixed form in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it remains eager to regain form in the next match. They have players such as Saqib Mahmood, who holds 130 wickets in 96 innings at an average of 21.10, and Keaton Jennings, who has scored 2570 runs in 104 innings at an average of 30.59.

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan was able to regain its winning momentum in this tournament for a short time. The team still holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to secure another win in the next game. They have players such as Sean Dickson, who has scored 1670 runs in 75 innings at an average of 30.92, and Ned Leonard, who has taken 24 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 15.70.

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Lancashire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Ben McDermott will be a key batsman for Lancashire in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 5372 runs in 207 innings at an average of 30.01.

Kiran Carlson will be a key batter for Glamorgan in the next game. He has managed to score 1874 runs in 84 innings at an average of 23.13 and a strike rate of 146.29.

Lancashire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Tom Hartley has been a key asset to the bowling line-up of Lancashire. He has been able to take 87 wickets for the team in 99 innings at an average of 25.90.

Mason Crane will be a key bowler for Glamorgan in the next game. He has been able to take 140 wickets for the team in 117 innings at an average of 22.75.