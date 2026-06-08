Durham vs Northamptonshire T20 Blast Match Prediction
DUR
46%
Chance of Winning
NOR
54%
Parimatch
T20
Riverside Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Durham has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire.
- Ollie Robinson, from Durham, has scored 104 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34.66.
- James Sales, from Northamptonshire, has taken 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.27.
Durham vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning
Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Durham with a higher chance of winning. The team has not lost even a single game this season, as they would aim to continue the same in the next game. They have players such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 207 runs in 4 innings at an average of 69, and James Sales, who holds 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.27. On the other hand, Durham will be eager to regain its winning momentum. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ollie Robinson, who has scored 104 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34.66, and Matthew Potts, who has taken 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.11.
- Durham Chances of Winning: 46%
- Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 54%
Durham vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Durham has shown mixed performances in the current edition of the T20 Blast. The team started the tournament with two wins but suffered losses in the next two games. Now the game against Northamptonshire could help them to regain form. Durham takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Northamptonshire in recent games. They have batsmen such as Alex Lees, who has scored 103 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.75, and Graham Clark, who has scored 87 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21.75. Callum Parkinson has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.
On the other hand, Northamptonshire has established itself as the most dominant team in this season. The team has played four games and they have been able to win all of them. With this winning momentum, the team comes out as the favourite to win against Durham. They have batsmen such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 99 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33, and David Willey, who has scored 98 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.66. Calvin Harrison has managed to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.85.
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Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Durham and Northamptonshire will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, which means Durham takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 8 T20Is, out of which 3 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 5 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 138, but it falls down to 131 in the second innings. Therefore, it is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Durham and Northamptonshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.
Durham and Northamptonshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Clark Graham
batsman
Lynn Chris
batsman
Lees Alex
batsman
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Willey David
all rounder
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Broad Justin
all rounder
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Zaib Saif
all rounder
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
Raine Ben
all rounder
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Sales James
batsman
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Minto James
no information yet
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Team Form
Durham Team Form
Durham has not been able to show consistent performances in this tournament. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as it aims to regain the winning momentum. They have players such as Kasey Aldriidge, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17, and David Bedingham, who has scored 86 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21.50.
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire has been on a dominant form in this tournament. The team holds one loss and four consecutive wins in its last five games, which boosts their confidence levels to grab another win. They have players such as Ben Sanderson, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.60, and Justin Broad, who has scored 87 runs in 4 innings at an average of 29.
Durham vs Northamptonshire
T20
Riverside Ground, null
Durham
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Northamptonshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Durham vs Northamptonshire Top Batters
Ollie Robinson is leading the run-scoring charts for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to score 104 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 34.66.
Chris Lynn has been a dominant striker for Northamptonshire in this season. He has managed to score 207 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 69.
Durham vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers
Matthew Potts is the highest wicket-taker for Durham in this tournament. In just four games, he has managed to take 9 wickets for the team at an average of 15.11.
James Sales has been a key asset to the bowling line-up of Northamptonshire. He has been able to take a massive total of 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.27.
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