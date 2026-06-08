Durham vs Northamptonshire T20 Blast Match Prediction DUR 46 % Chance of Winning NOR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The weekend is about to get more exciting for the cricket fans, as the T20 Blast is about to feature another Cross Pool game between Durham and Northamptonshire. This match will be played on 6 June at 11:30 PM IST at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Durham is heading to this game after losing its previous one to Nottinghamshire by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Northamptonshire are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Warwickshire by 4 wickets.

Who will win? Durham Northamptonshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Durham has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire.

Ollie Robinson, from Durham, has scored 104 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34.66.

James Sales, from Northamptonshire, has taken 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.27.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Durham with a higher chance of winning. The team has not lost even a single game this season, as they would aim to continue the same in the next game. They have players such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 207 runs in 4 innings at an average of 69, and James Sales, who holds 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.27. On the other hand, Durham will be eager to regain its winning momentum. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ollie Robinson, who has scored 104 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34.66, and Matthew Potts, who has taken 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.11.

Durham Chances of Winning: 46%

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 54%

Durham vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Durham has shown mixed performances in the current edition of the T20 Blast. The team started the tournament with two wins but suffered losses in the next two games. Now the game against Northamptonshire could help them to regain form. Durham takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Northamptonshire in recent games. They have batsmen such as Alex Lees, who has scored 103 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.75, and Graham Clark, who has scored 87 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21.75. Callum Parkinson has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire has established itself as the most dominant team in this season. The team has played four games and they have been able to win all of them. With this winning momentum, the team comes out as the favourite to win against Durham. They have batsmen such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 99 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33, and David Willey, who has scored 98 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.66. Calvin Harrison has managed to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.85.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Durham and Northamptonshire will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, which means Durham takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 8 T20Is, out of which 3 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 5 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 138, but it falls down to 131 in the second innings. Therefore, it is likely that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Durham and Northamptonshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Light Rain 81% Humidity 11° - 15° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 81% Humidity 11° - 15° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Durham and Northamptonshire Player List

Team Form

Durham Team Form

Durham has not been able to show consistent performances in this tournament. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as it aims to regain the winning momentum. They have players such as Kasey Aldriidge, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 17, and David Bedingham, who has scored 86 runs in 4 innings at an average of 21.50.

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has been on a dominant form in this tournament. The team holds one loss and four consecutive wins in its last five games, which boosts their confidence levels to grab another win. They have players such as Ben Sanderson, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.60, and Justin Broad, who has scored 87 runs in 4 innings at an average of 29.

Durham vs Northamptonshire T20 Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now!

Durham vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Ollie Robinson is leading the run-scoring charts for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to score 104 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 34.66.

Chris Lynn has been a dominant striker for Northamptonshire in this season. He has managed to score 207 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 69.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Matthew Potts is the highest wicket-taker for Durham in this tournament. In just four games, he has managed to take 9 wickets for the team at an average of 15.11.

James Sales has been a key asset to the bowling line-up of Northamptonshire. He has been able to take a massive total of 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.27.