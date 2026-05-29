Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire T20 Blast 2026 Match Prediction YOR 54 % Chance of Winning GLO 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to get even more exciting for the fans, as a Cross Pool clash is set to feature Yorkshire going against Gloucestershire. This match will be played on 31 May at 7:00 PM IST at the Headingley in Leeds. Yorkshire has maintained a strong winning momentum in their own group, as the team aims to continue it in the next game. On the other hand, Gloucestershire has also shown a similar form in the group games of the Central and West Group. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams is able to prove their worth.

Who will win? Yorkshire Gloucestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Yorkshire and Gloucestershire will be facing each other for the first time in the T20 format.

Jonny Bairstow, from Yorkshire, has scored 6492 runs in 249 innings at an average of 30.76.

Duan Jansen, from Gloucestershire, has taken 55 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 25.05.

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire will enter the next game against Gloucestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 6492 runs in 249 innings at an average of 30.76, and Jafer Chohan, who holds 43 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 29.06. On the other hand, Gloucestershire will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. Their squad would rely on its brilliant performances and winning momentum to grab the win. They have players such as Miles Hammond, who has scored 2578 runs in 120 innings at an average of 22.61, and Duan Jansen, who holds 55 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 25.05.

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 54%

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 46%

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Yorkshire has displayed some brilliant performances in the current season. With more wins, the team is slowly positioning itself as a strong contender to win the title. Taking the home-ground advantage over Gloucestershire in the Cross Pool game might help the team to continue its winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Andrew Tye, who has scored 781 runs in 102 innings at an average of 13.01, and Moeen Ali, who has scored 8047 runs in 386 innings at a strike rate of 137.01. Dom Bess holds 57 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 29.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire has also maintained a strong start in the current edition of the T20 Blast. Holding a winning streak, the team will aim to continue the same even in the next game against Yorkshire. Although they will be facing Yorkshire for the first time, the team will be eager to make it count. They have batsmen such as Kamran Dhariwal, who has scored 40 runs in 33 balls in 2 innings, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 2349 runs in 134 innings at an average of 22.80. Craig Miles has been the star with the ball, as he holds 76 wickets in 68 innings at an average of 23.55.

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Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Yorkshire and Gloucestershire will be played at Headingley in Leeds, which means Yorkshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 2 T20Is and both of them were won by the team batting first, showcasing its support to the batters. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 188, but it falls to 148 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between Yorkshire and Gloucestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 67% 13° - 18° C 21 kmph

Partly Sunny 67% 13° - 18° C 21 kmph

Yorkshire and Gloucestershire Player List

Team Form

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has shown a completely dominant form in this season. The team has secured more wins than losses in its recent games, as they aim to continue the winning momentum. They have players such as Andrew Tye, who holds 345 wickets in 247 innings at an average of 21.61, and James Wharton, who has scored 686 runs in 30 innings at an average of 23.65.

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has also shown some strong performances in their group. With the team having more wins than losses in its recent games, they will be eager to continue the same even in the next match. They have players such as Marchant de Lange, who has taken 177 wickets in 153 innings at an average of 25.41, and Matt Taylor, who has scored 220 runs in 41 innings at an average of 8.80.

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Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Jonny Bairstow will be a key batsman for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. He has scored 6492 runs in 249 innings at an average of 30.76.

Miles Hammond will be leading the batting line-up of Gloucestershire in the next game. He has managed to score 2578 runs in 120 innings at an average of 22.61.

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Jafer Chohan has been the real trump card for Yorkshire’s bowling line-up. He has grabbed 43 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 29.06 and an economy of 8.50.

Duan Jansen has been a key wicket-taker for Gloucestershire in this season. He has grabbed an impressive total of 55 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 25.05.