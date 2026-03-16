India vs England Match Prediction ENG 29% Chance of Winning IND 71% Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on England in the Semifinals of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 05 at 07:00 PM IST.

Who will win? India England Vote 0 votes Facts: With 231 runs, Surya Kumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for India in this campaign.

With 228 runs, Harry Brook is the leading run scorer for England this season.

India vs England Chance of Winning

India did not have a great start in the Super Eight as they got outplayed against South Africa which meant they needed to win the next two games to make the Semifinals. They beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs and in the last game they managed to chase down the target against West Indies and won the game by five wickets.

England did not have a great start to the campaign but still managed to make the Super Eight where they managed to turn things around and ended up with three wins in three games. In the last match they beat New Zealand by four wickets. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 71%

England’ chances of winning - 29%

India vs England Prediction & Tips 2026

Suryakumar Yadav has had a solid campaign thus far. So far this season he has scored 231 runs with an average of 38.50 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton has done well so far in this format but so far in this campaign he has struggled for consistency. Even though he scored well in the last game against New Zealand, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowl first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Clear Unknown Warm Unknown

Clear Unknown Warm Unknown

India and England Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India head into this game after back to back wins, they have six wins in seven matches in this campaign.

England Team Form

England were sensational in the Super Eight as they ended up with three wins in three games.

India vs England Head to Head

India have dominated this fixture in the past against England. Both sides went head to head back in 2025 and India won the series 4-1.

Head to Head:

India : 17

England: 12

India vs England T20i Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.77 Bet Now!

India vs England Top Batters

Sanju Samson to be India’ top batter

Sanju Samson has missed most of the tournament but was given a chance in the last two games which were a must win for India. In the last game he scored 97 off 50 balls and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harry Brook to be England’ top batter

Harry Brook has been exceptional so far in this campaign. In the last game he scored 26 runs but remains the leading run scorer for England thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs England Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy has struggled in the Super Eight regardless we are going to back him once again as with 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jofra Archer to be England’ top bowler

Jofra Archer has been sensational so far and has been the standout bowler for England. Even though he struggled in the last game we expect him to play a key role which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.