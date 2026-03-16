India vs England Match Prediction
ENG
29%
Chance of Winning
IND
71%
Parimatch
T20i
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 231 runs, Surya Kumar Yadav is the leading run scorer for India in this campaign.
- With 228 runs, Harry Brook is the leading run scorer for England this season.
India vs England Chance of Winning
India did not have a great start in the Super Eight as they got outplayed against South Africa which meant they needed to win the next two games to make the Semifinals. They beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs and in the last game they managed to chase down the target against West Indies and won the game by five wickets.
England did not have a great start to the campaign but still managed to make the Super Eight where they managed to turn things around and ended up with three wins in three games. In the last match they beat New Zealand by four wickets. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 71%
- England’ chances of winning - 29%
India vs England Prediction & Tips 2026
Suryakumar Yadav has had a solid campaign thus far. So far this season he has scored 231 runs with an average of 38.50 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tom Banton has done well so far in this format but so far in this campaign he has struggled for consistency. Even though he scored well in the last game against New Zealand, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
India vs England Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowl first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
India and England Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Bethell Jacob
all rounder
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Banton Tom
batsman
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Brook Harry
batsman
Varma Tilak
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Jacks Will
batsman
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Patel Axar
all rounder
Overton Jamie
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Archer Jofra
bowler
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Rashid Adil
bowler
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India head into this game after back to back wins, they have six wins in seven matches in this campaign.
England Team Form
England were sensational in the Super Eight as they ended up with three wins in three games.
India vs England Head to Head
India have dominated this fixture in the past against England. Both sides went head to head back in 2025 and India won the series 4-1.
Head to Head:
India : 17
England: 12
India vs England
T20i
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs England Top Batters
Sanju Samson to be India’ top batter
Sanju Samson has missed most of the tournament but was given a chance in the last two games which were a must win for India. In the last game he scored 97 off 50 balls and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harry Brook to be England’ top batter
Harry Brook has been exceptional so far in this campaign. In the last game he scored 26 runs but remains the leading run scorer for England thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs England Top Bowlers
Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy has struggled in the Super Eight regardless we are going to back him once again as with 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jofra Archer to be England’ top bowler
Jofra Archer has been sensational so far and has been the standout bowler for England. Even though he struggled in the last game we expect him to play a key role which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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