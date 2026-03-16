India vs United States of America Match Prediction
IND
99%
Chance of Winning
USA
1%
Parimatch
T20i
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 859 runs, Abhishek Sharma was the leading run scorer for India in 2025.
- With 365 runs, Monank Patel was the leading run scorer for United States of America in 2025.
India vs United States of America Chance of Winning
India are the home side in this tournament and the pressure would be high to go all the way once again this term. They are the defending champions and are arguably the best team in this campaign. In the last series they went head to head against New Zealand and they won the series 4-1.
United States of America had a brilliant campaign in the last campaign as they made the Super Eight last term and would be hoping for a similar impact once again in this campaign. They lost against India in the warmup game. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 99%
- United States of America’ chances of winning - 01%
India vs United States of America Prediction & Tips 2026
Ishant Kishan comeback in the India lineup is nothing short of a fairy tale as he was sensational in the SMAT and continued his form against New Zealand which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Andries Gous has been one of the most consistent batters for USA in this format. In the warmup game against India, he scored 44 off 31 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
India vs United States of America Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
India and United States of America Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Mukkamalla Saiteja
batsman
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Gous Andries
wicket keeper
Varma Tilak
batsman
Patel Monank
wicket keeper
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Kumar Milind
all rounder
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Singh Rinku
batsman
Singh Baddhan Harmeet
no information yet
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Ranjane Shubham
all rounder
Patel Axar
all rounder
Mohsin Mohammad
no information yet
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Schalkwyk Shadley Van
all rounder
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Netravalkar Saurabh
bowler
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Ali Khan Muhammad Ahsan
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India head into this game after a dominant series win against New Zealand. They have won six of the last seven matches.
United States of America Team Form
United States of America have won seven of the last nine matches but they haven’t played since Apr 2025.
India vs United States of America
T20i
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
USA
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs United States of America Top Batters
Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter
It's hard to look beyond Abhishek Sharma in this game as he has been outstanding in the last 12 months and was the leading run scorer for India last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Monark Patel to be United States of America’ top batter
Monank Patel has been sensational for United States of America and he was sublime last year as he scored 365 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs United States of America Top Bowlers
Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy has been the standout bowler for India in this format and last season he was the leading run scorer. He has been sensational in the last 12 months and we expect him to make a mark in this game.
Saurabh Netravalkar to be United States of America’ top bowler
Saurabh Netravalkar struggled to make an impact last season regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been outstanding in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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