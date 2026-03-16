India vs United States of America Match Prediction IND 99 % Chance of Winning USA 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on United States of America in the third of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 07 at 07:00 PM IST.

India vs United States of America Chance of Winning

India are the home side in this tournament and the pressure would be high to go all the way once again this term. They are the defending champions and are arguably the best team in this campaign. In the last series they went head to head against New Zealand and they won the series 4-1.

United States of America had a brilliant campaign in the last campaign as they made the Super Eight last term and would be hoping for a similar impact once again in this campaign. They lost against India in the warmup game. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 99%

United States of America’ chances of winning - 01%

India vs United States of America Prediction & Tips 2026

Ishant Kishan comeback in the India lineup is nothing short of a fairy tale as he was sensational in the SMAT and continued his form against New Zealand which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Andries Gous has been one of the most consistent batters for USA in this format. In the warmup game against India, he scored 44 off 31 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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India vs United States of America Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Mumbai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

India and United States of America Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India head into this game after a dominant series win against New Zealand. They have won six of the last seven matches.

United States of America Team Form

United States of America have won seven of the last nine matches but they haven’t played since Apr 2025.

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India vs United States of America Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be India’ top batter

It's hard to look beyond Abhishek Sharma in this game as he has been outstanding in the last 12 months and was the leading run scorer for India last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Monark Patel to be United States of America’ top batter

Monank Patel has been sensational for United States of America and he was sublime last year as he scored 365 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs United States of America Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy has been the standout bowler for India in this format and last season he was the leading run scorer. He has been sensational in the last 12 months and we expect him to make a mark in this game.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be United States of America’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar struggled to make an impact last season regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been outstanding in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.