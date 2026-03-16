India vs West Indies Match Prediction
IND
77%
Chance of Winning
WI
23%
Parimatch
T20i
Eden Gardens Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 214 runs, Ishan Kishan is the leading run scorer for India in this campaign.
- With 221 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for West Indies this season.
India vs West Indies Chance of Winning
India head into this game after a brilliant performance against Zimbabwe in the last outing. India dominated in the batting department as they batted first and scored 256 runs and eventually won the game by 72 runs. India head into this game needing a win to make the Semifinals this term.
West Indies suffered one of the biggest defeats in this campaign as they failed to show up against South Africa in the last outing. West Indies batted first and scored 176 runs and they eventually lost the game by nine wickets. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 77%
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 23%
India vs West Indies Prediction & Tips 2026
Suryakumar Yadav has had a solid campaign thus far. So far this season he has scored 213 runs with an average of 42.60. In the last match he scored 33 off 13 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Shai Hope did not have a great game against South Africa as he scored 16 runs but he has done well in this campaign as he has scored 185 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowl first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Kolkata with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
India and West Indies Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Chase Roston
all rounder
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Yadav Suryakumar
batsman
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Varma Tilak
batsman
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Pandya Hardik
all rounder
Holder Jason
all rounder
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Patel Axar
all rounder
Forde Matthew
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Hosein Akeal
bowler
Bumrah Jasprit
bowler
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India suffered their first defeat in the first game against South Africa but they bounced back in the last game against Zimbabwe.
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have managed one win in two games in the Super Eight.
India vs West Indies Head to Head
India have dominated this fixture in the past against West Indies. Both sides went head to head back in 2023 and India won the series.
Head to Head:
India : 19
West Indies: 10
India vs West Indies
T20i
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs West Indies Top Batters
Ishan Kishan to be India’ top batter
Ishan Kishan had a decent outing in the last game as he scored 38 of 24 balls against Zimbabwe. He remains the leading run scorer for India so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shimron Hetmyer to be West Indies’ top batter
Shimron Hetmyer has been fabulous this season. Even though he struggled in the last game, with 221 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler
Varun Chakaravarthy has struggled in the Super Eight regardless we are going to back him once again as with 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler
Gudakesh Motie has been the standout bowler for West Indies in this campaign. He has been consistent so far and remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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