India vs West Indies Match Prediction IND 77 % Chance of Winning WI 23 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on West Indies in the 52nd game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 01 at 07:00 PM IST.

India vs West Indies Chance of Winning

India head into this game after a brilliant performance against Zimbabwe in the last outing. India dominated in the batting department as they batted first and scored 256 runs and eventually won the game by 72 runs. India head into this game needing a win to make the Semifinals this term.

West Indies suffered one of the biggest defeats in this campaign as they failed to show up against South Africa in the last outing. West Indies batted first and scored 176 runs and they eventually lost the game by nine wickets. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 77%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 23%

India vs West Indies Prediction & Tips 2026

Suryakumar Yadav has had a solid campaign thus far. So far this season he has scored 213 runs with an average of 42.60. In the last match he scored 33 off 13 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope did not have a great game against South Africa as he scored 16 runs but he has done well in this campaign as he has scored 185 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowl first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Kolkata with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm No Wind

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm No Wind

India and West Indies Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India suffered their first defeat in the first game against South Africa but they bounced back in the last game against Zimbabwe.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have managed one win in two games in the Super Eight.

India vs West Indies Head to Head

India have dominated this fixture in the past against West Indies. Both sides went head to head back in 2023 and India won the series.

Head to Head:

India : 19

West Indies: 10

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India vs West Indies Top Batters

Ishan Kishan to be India’ top batter

Ishan Kishan had a decent outing in the last game as he scored 38 of 24 balls against Zimbabwe. He remains the leading run scorer for India so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shimron Hetmyer to be West Indies’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer has been fabulous this season. Even though he struggled in the last game, with 221 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy has struggled in the Super Eight regardless we are going to back him once again as with 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie has been the standout bowler for West Indies in this campaign. He has been consistent so far and remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.