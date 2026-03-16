New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction NEW 42 % Chance of Winning SA 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR New Zealand take on South Africa in the 24th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 14 at 07:00 PM IST.

New Zealand vs South Africa Chance of Winning

New Zealand have had a brilliant start to the campaign thus far as they have a perfect record with two wins in two games and would be hoping to seal a place in the Super Six in the upcoming game. In the last match they went head to head against UAE and New Zealand won the game by ten wickets.

South Africa head into this game after what was the game of the tournament against Afghanistan in the last outing. The game had two super overs and eventually South Africa bagged maximum points and have a perfect record so far. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 42%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 58%

New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2026

Finn Allen has been sensational in this format and expectations were high, he struggled in the opening game but in the last match he scored 84 off 50 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis did not have a great start to the tournament but in the last game he was decent as he scored 23 off 19 balls. He has been outstanding in this format and we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

New Zealand and South Africa Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand headed into this campaign after a series defeat against India but so far they have won two of two games.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa head into this tournament after a series win against West Indies, they have a perfect record so far in this campaign.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters

Glenn Phillips to be New Zealand’ top batter

Glenn Phillips was phenomenal in the last series against India as he scored 176 runs and was the leading run scorer in the series. In the last innings he scored 42 off 25 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’ top batter

Quinton de Kock did not have a great start to the campaign against Canada but in the last game he managed to turn things around and scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy struggled in the last game against UAE but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant in this format. He was sensational in the last series against India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haider Ali to be South Africa’ top bowler

Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.