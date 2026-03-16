New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction
NEW
42%
Chance of Winning
SA
58%
Parimatch
T20i
Narendra Modi Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 257 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2026.
- With 227 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for South Africa in 2026.
New Zealand vs South Africa Chance of Winning
New Zealand have had a brilliant start to the campaign thus far as they have a perfect record with two wins in two games and would be hoping to seal a place in the Super Six in the upcoming game. In the last match they went head to head against UAE and New Zealand won the game by ten wickets.
South Africa head into this game after what was the game of the tournament against Afghanistan in the last outing. The game had two super overs and eventually South Africa bagged maximum points and have a perfect record so far. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 42%
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 58%
New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2026
Finn Allen has been sensational in this format and expectations were high, he struggled in the opening game but in the last match he scored 84 off 50 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Dewald Brevis did not have a great start to the tournament but in the last game he was decent as he scored 23 off 19 balls. He has been outstanding in this format and we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
New Zealand and South Africa Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Ravindra Rachin
all rounder
Rickelton Ryan
wicket keeper
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Chapman Mark
batsman
Miller David
batsman
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Bosch Corbin
all rounder
Neesham James
all rounder
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Henry Matt
bowler
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Maharaj Keshav
bowler
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Team Form
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand headed into this campaign after a series defeat against India but so far they have won two of two games.
South Africa Team Form
South Africa head into this tournament after a series win against West Indies, they have a perfect record so far in this campaign.
New Zealand vs South Africa
T20i
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters
Glenn Phillips to be New Zealand’ top batter
Glenn Phillips was phenomenal in the last series against India as he scored 176 runs and was the leading run scorer in the series. In the last innings he scored 42 off 25 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’ top batter
Quinton de Kock did not have a great start to the campaign against Canada but in the last game he managed to turn things around and scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Jacob Duffy struggled in the last game against UAE but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant in this format. He was sensational in the last series against India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haider Ali to be South Africa’ top bowler
Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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