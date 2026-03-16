South Africa vs Canada Match Prediction SA 98 % Chance of Winning CND 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR South Africa take on Canada in the ninth game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 09 at 07:00 PM IST.

South Africa vs Canada Chance of Winning

South Africa have done well in other formats and have struggled to make an impact in T20Is but will be hoping to make the Finals once again in this campaign. The memories of a Finals defeat in the last World Cup would be fresh and they will be hoping to flip the scripts and go all the way this season.

Canada haven’t played an international game since Jun 2025 and they head into this tournament as one of the underdogs. They struggled to make an impact in the warmup games as well as they lost both matches. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Africa’ chances of winning - 98%

Canada’ chances of winning - 02%

South Africa vs Canada Prediction & Tips 2026

Dewald Brevis was sensational last year in this format and expectations are high in this campaign, last year he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Navneet Dhaliwal has been sensational in this format for Canada as last year he scored 220 runs with an average of 36.66. In the last game against Nepal he scored 41 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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South Africa vs Canada Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

South Africa and Canada Player List

Team Form

South Africa Team Form

South Africa head into this tournament after a series win against West Indies. Prior to that they lost back to back series against India and Pakistan.

Canada Team Form

Canada haven’t played an international game since Jun 2025 and they lost both the warmup matches.

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South Africa vs Canada Top Batters

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’ top batter

Quinton de Kock has been sublime since he came back from retirement and we expect him to make a mark. In the last series against West Indies he was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yuvraj Samra to be Canada’ top batter

Yuvraj Samra struggled in the last warmup game against Nepal regardless we are going to back him as with 442 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Africa vs Canada Top Bowlers

Keshav Maharaj to be South Africa’ top bowler

Keshav Maharaj was brilliant in the last tour to India and we expect spinners to play a key role in this campaign. He was the leading wicket taker in the last series against West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kaleem Sana to be Canada’ top bowler

Kaleem Sana was sensational last year as he was the most consistent bowler for Canada and with 28 wickets, he was also the leading wicket taker in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.