South Africa vs Canada Match Prediction
SA
98%
Chance of Winning
CND
2%
Parimatch
T20i
Narendra Modi Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 936 runs, Brian Bennett was the leading run scorer for South Africa in 2025.
- With 442 runs, Yuvraj Samra was the leading run scorer for Canada in 2025.
South Africa vs Canada Chance of Winning
South Africa have done well in other formats and have struggled to make an impact in T20Is but will be hoping to make the Finals once again in this campaign. The memories of a Finals defeat in the last World Cup would be fresh and they will be hoping to flip the scripts and go all the way this season.
Canada haven’t played an international game since Jun 2025 and they head into this tournament as one of the underdogs. They struggled to make an impact in the warmup games as well as they lost both matches. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 98%
- Canada’ chances of winning - 02%
South Africa vs Canada Prediction & Tips 2026
Dewald Brevis was sensational last year in this format and expectations are high in this campaign, last year he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Navneet Dhaliwal has been sensational in this format for Canada as last year he scored 220 runs with an average of 36.66. In the last game against Nepal he scored 41 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
South Africa vs Canada Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
South Africa and Canada Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Markram Aiden
all rounder
Samra Yuvraj
bowler
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Bajwa Dilpreet Singh
all rounder
Rickelton Ryan
wicket keeper
Dhaliwal Navneet
batsman
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Kirton Nicholas
batsman
Miller David
batsman
Movva Shreyas
wicket keeper
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Thaker Harsh
all rounder
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Bin Zafar Saad
all rounder
Bosch Corbin
all rounder
Singh Jaskaran
bowler
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Heyliger Dillon
all rounder
Maharaj Keshav
bowler
Sana Kaleem
bowler
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Patel Ansh
no information yet
Team Form
South Africa Team Form
South Africa head into this tournament after a series win against West Indies. Prior to that they lost back to back series against India and Pakistan.
Canada Team Form
Canada haven’t played an international game since Jun 2025 and they lost both the warmup matches.
South Africa vs Canada
T20i
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
South Africa
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Canada
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa vs Canada Top Batters
Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’ top batter
Quinton de Kock has been sublime since he came back from retirement and we expect him to make a mark. In the last series against West Indies he was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yuvraj Samra to be Canada’ top batter
Yuvraj Samra struggled in the last warmup game against Nepal regardless we are going to back him as with 442 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Africa vs Canada Top Bowlers
Keshav Maharaj to be South Africa’ top bowler
Keshav Maharaj was brilliant in the last tour to India and we expect spinners to play a key role in this campaign. He was the leading wicket taker in the last series against West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kaleem Sana to be Canada’ top bowler
Kaleem Sana was sensational last year as he was the most consistent bowler for Canada and with 28 wickets, he was also the leading wicket taker in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments