Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction
SRI
75%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
25%
Parimatch
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 168 runs, Kusal Mendis is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in this campaign.
- With 936 runs, Brian Bennett was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2025.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka headed into this campaign after a dismal series against England at home as they lost the series 3-0. Sri Lanka have managed to turn things around and have been outstanding in the group stages this season. They have managed to win all three games and are currently at the top of the table.
Much like their opponents, Zimbabwe have been sensational so far this season as they have unbeaten in this campaign. With two wins in three games they have qualified for the next round. The last game against Ireland was called off. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 75%
- Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 25%
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Tips 2026
Pathum Nissanka did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he was sensational as he scored a century against Australia which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Ryan Burl was impressive last year as he was consistent and scored 558 runs last year with an average of 31. In the last game he scored 35 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Bennet Brian
batsman
Perera Kusal
wicket keeper
Marumani Tadiwanashe
wicket keeper
Mendis Kusal
wicket keeper
Myers Dion
batsman
Rathnayake Pavan
bowler
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Burl Ryan
all rounder
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Munyonga Tony
all rounder
Musekiwa T
all rounder
Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe
all rounder
Evans Brad
all rounder
Masakadza Wellington
bowler
Madushan Pramod
bowler
Cremer Graeme
all rounder
Madushanka Dilshan
bowler
Muzarabani Blessing
bowler
Team Form
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka have been outstanding this season as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe have been the biggest story in this tournament as they are unbeaten and have qualified for the next round.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
T20i
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Zimbabwe
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Batters
Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Kusal Mendis has been outstanding in this campaign as he has been the standout batter. With 168 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter
Brian Bennett continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a half century. With 112 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers
Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Maheesh Theekshana has had a brilliant start to the campaign as so far this season he has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler
Blessing Muzarabani was sensational in the last game against Australia as he bagged four wickets. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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