258

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

SRI

75%

Chance of Winning

ZIM

25%

Parimatch

1.32
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T20i

R. Premadasa Stadium

Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in the 38th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 19 at 03:00 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 168 runs, Kusal Mendis is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in this campaign.
  • With 936 runs, Brian Bennett was the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2025.

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka headed into this campaign after a dismal series against England at home as they lost the series 3-0. Sri Lanka have managed to turn things around and have been outstanding in the group stages this season. They have managed to win all three games and are currently at the top of the table.

Much like their opponents, Zimbabwe have been sensational so far this season as they have unbeaten in this campaign. With two wins in three games they have qualified for the next round. The last game against Ireland was called off. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 75%
  • Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 25%

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Tips 2026

Pathum Nissanka did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he was sensational as he scored a century against Australia which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ryan Burl was impressive last year as he was consistent and scored 558 runs last year with an average of 31. In the last game he scored 35 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Colombo with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Player List

Team Form

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have been outstanding this season as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have been the biggest story in this tournament as they are unbeaten and have qualified for the next round.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe

T20i

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Icon

Sri Lanka

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.32
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Zimbabwe

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3.36

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Kusal Mendis has been outstanding in this campaign as he has been the standout batter. With 168 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter

Brian Bennett continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a half century. With 112 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana has had a brilliant start to the campaign as so far this season he has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler

Blessing Muzarabani was sensational in the last game against Australia as he bagged four wickets. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Sri Lanka will winSri Lanka have been dominant in the group stages as they have a perfect record thus far.
Compare Odds:Sri Lanka to win - 1.32
Zimbabwe to win - 3.36
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