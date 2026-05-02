Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20i Match Prediction BAN 56 % Chance of Winning NZ 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The New Zealand tour of Bangladesh is now coming to an end with the third and last T20I. This match will be played on 2 May at 1:30 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The second T20I ended up being abandoned without a ball being bowled. Bangladesh will aim to win the third match and take the series with them. On the other hand, New Zealand will also aim to end the series on a positive note by getting the win. It remains to be seen whether Bangladesh wins the series or will New Zealand level the same.

Who will win? Bangladesh New Zealand Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bangladesh have won two out of their last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand.

Litton Das has scored 0 runs off 3 balls against Ish Sodhi, while Sodhi has dismissed him once.

Dane Cleaver has scored 10 runs against Rishad Hossain at a strike rate of 166.7, while Rishad has dismissed him once.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

Bangladesh will still be entering the third T20I with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in the recent games and also take the home ground advantage. They feature players like Towhid Hridoy, who scored 51 runs off 27 balls, and Rishad Hossain, who got two wickets with an average of 16. On the other hand, New Zealand will be aiming to get a turnaround in the upcoming match. Although their squad remains inexperienced, the team will still be looking forward to ending the series with a win. They feature players like Katene Clarke, who scored 51 runs off 37 balls, and Ish Sodhi, who got two wickets for an average of 20.

Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 56%

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 44%

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh has shown to be the dominant power in this series. After winning the first match of the T20I series, the team will now look for another victory to secure the series. Bangladesh also gains the advantage of playing at home, which may assist the team win again. They feature players like Litton Das, who scored 21 runs off 15 balls, and Parvez Hossain Emon, who scored 28 runs off 14 balls. Mahedi Hasan took a wicket for the team with an economy rate of 7.75.

On the other hand, New Zealand has struggled in this series as the team looks to recapture its winning momentum. However, because its squad is inexperienced, they will face obstacles in the upcoming game. They have batsmen like Dane Cleaver (51 runs off 28 balls) and Josh Clarkson (27 runs off 14 balls). In the first match, Nathan Smith took a wicket for the side with an economy rate of 11 runs.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, which is the home-ground to Bangladesh. This venue has favoured the chasing teams, as 40 out of 78 T20Is played here have been won by them and the remaining games were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 139, and it falls to 121 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 35% Humidity 24° - 37° C 13 kmph

Sunny 35% Humidity 24° - 37° C 13 kmph

Bangladesh and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh has maintained an impressive form in the shortest format of the game. Over their last five games, the team holds three wins and one loss, as they eye for another win. They feature players like Shamim Hossain, who scored 31 runs off 13 balls, and Shoriful Islam, who holds a wicket with an economy of 9.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have not been able to find their rhythm back in this format. The team now holds three losses and just one win over its last five games, as they aim to turn the tables against Bangladesh. They feature players like Josh Clarkson, who grabbed a wicket with an economy rate of 9.33, and Nick Kelly, who scored 39 runs off 27 balls.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters

Recently, Tanzid Hasan has remained Bangladesh's best run scorer. Over the last ten games in this format, he has scored 335 runs at an average of 37.22.

Dane Cleaver had become a dominant batsman for New Zealand. He has scored 99 runs in his last three games, with an average of 33.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain has been Bangladesh's key wicket-taker in this format. Over his last nine games in the shortest version of the game, he has taken 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.77.

Josh Clarkson will be New Zealand's primary bowler in the forthcoming match. He has two wickets in two outings, with an economy of 8.40.