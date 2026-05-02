Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20i Match Prediction
BAN
56%
Chance of Winning
NZ
44%
Parimatch
T20i
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Bangladesh have won two out of their last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand.
- Litton Das has scored 0 runs off 3 balls against Ish Sodhi, while Sodhi has dismissed him once.
- Dane Cleaver has scored 10 runs against Rishad Hossain at a strike rate of 166.7, while Rishad has dismissed him once.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chances of Winning
Bangladesh will still be entering the third T20I with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in the recent games and also take the home ground advantage. They feature players like Towhid Hridoy, who scored 51 runs off 27 balls, and Rishad Hossain, who got two wickets with an average of 16. On the other hand, New Zealand will be aiming to get a turnaround in the upcoming match. Although their squad remains inexperienced, the team will still be looking forward to ending the series with a win. They feature players like Katene Clarke, who scored 51 runs off 37 balls, and Ish Sodhi, who got two wickets for an average of 20.
- Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 56%
- New Zealand Chances of Winning: 44%
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Bangladesh has shown to be the dominant power in this series. After winning the first match of the T20I series, the team will now look for another victory to secure the series. Bangladesh also gains the advantage of playing at home, which may assist the team win again. They feature players like Litton Das, who scored 21 runs off 15 balls, and Parvez Hossain Emon, who scored 28 runs off 14 balls. Mahedi Hasan took a wicket for the team with an economy rate of 7.75.
On the other hand, New Zealand has struggled in this series as the team looks to recapture its winning momentum. However, because its squad is inexperienced, they will face obstacles in the upcoming game. They have batsmen like Dane Cleaver (51 runs off 28 balls) and Josh Clarkson (27 runs off 14 balls). In the first match, Nathan Smith took a wicket for the side with an economy rate of 11 runs.
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, which is the home-ground to Bangladesh. This venue has favoured the chasing teams, as 40 out of 78 T20Is played here have been won by them and the remaining games were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 139, and it falls to 121 in the second innings. Looking at the same, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.
Bangladesh and New Zealand Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Hasan Tanzid
batsman
Clarke Katene
batsman
Hassan Saif
batsman
Robinson Tim
batsman
Das Liton
wicket keeper
Cleaver Dane
wicket keeper
Hridoy Towhid
batsman
Kelly Nicholas Frederick
batsman
Hossain Emon Parvez
wicket keeper
Jacobs Bevon
no information yet
Hossain Shamim
batsman
Foxcroft Dean
all rounder
Saifuddin Mohammad
all rounder
Clarkson Josh
all rounder
Hasan Mahedi
all rounder
Smith Nathan
bowler
Hossain Rishad
bowler
Sodhi Ish
bowler
Mondol Ripon
bowler
Lennox Jayden
bowler
Islam Shoriful
bowler
Sears Ben
bowler
Ahmed Nasum
bowler
Lister Benjamin
bowler
Hasan Sohan Nurul
wicket keeper
Fisher Matthew
bowler
Sakib Tanzim Hasan
bowler
Latham Tom
wicket keeper
Team Form
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh has maintained an impressive form in the shortest format of the game. Over their last five games, the team holds three wins and one loss, as they eye for another win. They feature players like Shamim Hossain, who scored 31 runs off 13 balls, and Shoriful Islam, who holds a wicket with an economy of 9.
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand have not been able to find their rhythm back in this format. The team now holds three losses and just one win over its last five games, as they aim to turn the tables against Bangladesh. They feature players like Josh Clarkson, who grabbed a wicket with an economy rate of 9.33, and Nick Kelly, who scored 39 runs off 27 balls.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
T20i
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
Bangladesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters
Recently, Tanzid Hasan has remained Bangladesh's best run scorer. Over the last ten games in this format, he has scored 335 runs at an average of 37.22.
Dane Cleaver had become a dominant batsman for New Zealand. He has scored 99 runs in his last three games, with an average of 33.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Rishad Hossain has been Bangladesh's key wicket-taker in this format. Over his last nine games in the shortest version of the game, he has taken 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.77.
Josh Clarkson will be New Zealand's primary bowler in the forthcoming match. He has two wickets in two outings, with an economy of 8.40.
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