Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL Match Prediction CSK 45 % Chance of Winning MI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The El Clásico of the Indian Premier League is all set to take place again, as Chennai Super Kings will be going against Mumbai Indians. This match will take place on 2 May at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai Super Kings are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Vote 0 votes

Facts: Chennai Super Kings have won four of their last five head-to-head matches against Mumbai Indians.

Sanju Samson has scored 84 runs off 74 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him twice.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 6 runs off 7 balls against Noor Ahmad, while Noor is yet to take his wicket.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians will once again enter the clash against Chennai Super Kings with a higher chance of winning. The team's better form and squad composition will play a key role to help them secure the win. They have players such as Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 260 runs in 6 innings at an average of 52, and Allah Ghazanfar, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 19.60. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will aim to get a turnaround in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against MI in the recent games. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 304 runs in 8 innings at an average of 50.66, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 16.92.

Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 45%

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 55%

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chennai Super Kings have not been able to find their rhythm or maintain it this season. Over the 8 games they have played this season, the team has managed to win just 3 and lost the other 5. For the upcoming match against Mumbai Indians, the team takes the home-ground advantage and also have a strong record over MI. They have batters such as Shivam Dube, who has scored 150 runs in 8 innings at an average of 30, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 178 runs in 8 innings at an average of 25.42. Jamie Overton holds 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 20.55.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will look forward to this game as an opportunity to take revenge on their previous squad. With its strong squad composition, they will be looking forward to grabbing a win over CSK. They have batters such as Will Jacks, who has scored 46 runs off 22 balls, Tilak Varma, who has scored 188 runs in 8 innings at an average of 26.85, and Naman Dhir, who has scored 176 runs in 8 innings at an average of 25.14. Ashwani Kumar has managed to take 6 wickets in just 3 innings at an average of 17.

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Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to CSK. The pitch here has supported the team's batting first, as 10 out of 17 T20Is played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 170, and falls to 140 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the CSK vs MI clash is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians may not be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Sunny 60% Humidity 29° - 36° C 26 kmph

Mostly Sunny 60% Humidity 29° - 36° C 26 kmph

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians Player List

Team Form

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have once again trembled, right after finding their form. Now the team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as the next game against MI brings more challenges for them. They have star performers such as Noor Ahmad, who holds 7 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 36.28, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 161 runs in 8 matches at an average of 23.

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have not been able to secure wins in the tournament lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they aim to regain momentum against CSK. They have players such as Jasprit Bumrah, who holds 2 wickets in 8 innings at an economy of 8.80, and Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 162 runs in 8 innings at an average of 20.25.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.34 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now!

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Batters

Sanju Samson still holds his place as the leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings. He has managed to score 345 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 49.29.

Ryan Rickelton, on the other hand, holds his place as the highest scorer for MI lately. He has managed to score 260 runs in his last 6 games at an average of 52.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Top Bowlers

Anshul Kamboj has been a star with the ball for Chennai Super Kings. He has managed to take an impressive total of 18 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.17.

Ashwani Kumar has done well with the ball for the Mumbai Indians. In his last 6 games for the team, he has managed to take 10 wickets at an economy of 9.41.