International career

Suryansh Shedge, born on January 29, 2003, is an Indian cricketer. He is an uncapped player from Mumbai, playing as an all-rounder. He bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace.

As of early 2025, Shedge is a key player in Indian domestic cricket. His recent performances have helped Mumbai in many matches and gained him attention as a future candidate for the national team. He will join the Punjab Kings squad for the upcoming IPL season, and many people are excited to see how he performs in the competition.

Shedge looks forward to making an impact in the IPL with Punjab Kings. His goal is to earn a spot in the Indian national team. His playing style and ability to stay calm in tough situations could inspire young cricketers, and many see him as a role model.

However, despite his growing success in domestic cricket and the IPL, Suryansh Shedge has not yet played at the international level.

Leagues Participation

Suryansh Shedge was named as an injury replacement for fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat in the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) squad for the rest of the IPL 2023 season. He joined the RPSG-owned team for INR 20 lakh, as announced in the official IPL statement.

Indian Premier League

Suryansh Shedge transitioned from a backup player to a debuted professional with the Punjab Kings. After making his first IPL appearance in 2025 and contributing to the team's run to the final, he was retained for the 2026 season to serve as a versatile domestic all-rounder.

Year Team Notes 2023 Lucknow Super Giants Injury replacement for Jaydev Unadkat; did not debut. 2025 Punjab Kings Bought for INR 30 million during the IPL mega auction. 2026 Punjab Kings Retained for INR 30 lakh.

Domestic career

Suryansh Shedge first gained attention in 2016 during the Giles Shield tournament, where he scored an unbeaten 326 runs off 137 balls, one of the fastest triple centuries in the competition’s history. This performance highlighted his aggressive batting style and ability to dominate bowlers. He continued to impress in Mumbai's club cricket, building a strong reputation.

In 2018, Shedge played a key role in the DV Subba Rao Trophy, scoring 126 runs and taking six wickets in a match that helped Mumbai win against Andhra Pradesh. His all-round abilities became clear, showing his potential in both batting and bowling.

Suryansh was part of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the 2022-23 season. He was also called up as a replacement for Shardul Thakur in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad, but did not get the chance to play in either tournament.

During the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shedge played an important role in Mumbai’s championship win. In the final against Madhya Pradesh, he scored 36 not out off 15 balls, proving his ability to perform under pressure. He maintained a strike rate of 251.92 in the tournament, further solidifying his reputation as a strong finisher.

Records and achievements

Suryansh Shedge has made a significant mark in cricket from a young age, with his remarkable performances catching the eye of many. His early achievements demonstrated his batting power and versatility as an all-rounder. Despite facing setbacks, such as an injury, he has shown resilience and determination to succeed.

In 2016, Shedge scored 326 in the Giles Shield, one of the fastest triple centuries ever recorded, which brought him into the limelight.

In 2018, he played an outstanding role in the DV Subba Rao Trophy, scoring 126 runs and taking 6 wickets to help Mumbai defeat Andhra Pradesh.

In 2023, he overcame a stress fracture injury, making a strong comeback and showcasing his resilience.

In 2024, Shedge was a key performer in Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory, scoring an unbeaten 36 off 15 balls in the final.

Personal life

Suryansh Shedge keeps his personal life private. There is little public information about his family or relationships, but his cricket career continues to grow.

Finance

Details about his net worth are not available. However, his recent IPL contract with Punjab Kings is expected to add to his earnings.

Family

Suryansh grew up in Mumbai and started playing cricket at an early age. Mumbai’s cricket culture has played a big part in shaping his passion for the sport. He is unmarried and focused on his cricket career.

House

Suryansh lives in Mumbai, India, as of February 2025.

Scandals

In 2023, Suryansh suffered a stress fracture in his L4 region. By December 2024, he had fully recovered with help from his coaches, Abhishek Nair and Monty Desai.

Fans

Suryansh has around 23,000 followers on Instagram as of January 2025. He is set to play for the Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL season. He feels confident about adjusting to the team and looks forward to entertaining his fans. Suryansh has said that he is ready to help the team in any way needed.