Suryansh Shedge

Suryansh Shedge

batsman

Full name:Suryansh Shedge
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast
Date of Birth (Age):January 29, 2003 (23)
Zodiac Sign:Aquarius
Height:178 cm
Hometown:Mumbai, Maharashtra
Jersey Number:20
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

India

Mumbai

Punjab Kings

Suryansh Shedge Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

264

PBKS

PBKS

265

ResultPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

222

RR

RR

228

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

210

DC

DC

216

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

199

RCB

RCB

222

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

International career

Suryansh Shedge, born on January 29, 2003, is an Indian cricketer. He is an uncapped player from Mumbai, playing as an all-rounder. He bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace.

As of early 2025, Shedge is a key player in Indian domestic cricket. His recent performances have helped Mumbai in many matches and gained him attention as a future candidate for the national team. He will join the Punjab Kings squad for the upcoming IPL season, and many people are excited to see how he performs in the competition.

Shedge looks forward to making an impact in the IPL with Punjab Kings. His goal is to earn a spot in the Indian national team. His playing style and ability to stay calm in tough situations could inspire young cricketers, and many see him as a role model.

However, despite his growing success in domestic cricket and the IPL, Suryansh Shedge has not yet played at the international level.

Leagues Participation

Suryansh Shedge was named as an injury replacement for fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat in the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) squad for the rest of the IPL 2023 season. He joined the RPSG-owned team for INR 20 lakh, as announced in the official IPL statement.

Indian Premier League

Suryansh Shedge transitioned from a backup player to a debuted professional with the Punjab Kings. After making his first IPL appearance in 2025 and contributing to the team's run to the final, he was retained for the 2026 season to serve as a versatile domestic all-rounder.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

Lucknow Super Giants

Injury replacement for Jaydev Unadkat; did not debut.

2025

Punjab Kings

Bought for INR 30 million during the IPL mega auction.

2026

Punjab Kings

Retained for INR 30 lakh.

Domestic career

Suryansh Shedge first gained attention in 2016 during the Giles Shield tournament, where he scored an unbeaten 326 runs off 137 balls, one of the fastest triple centuries in the competition’s history. This performance highlighted his aggressive batting style and ability to dominate bowlers. He continued to impress in Mumbai's club cricket, building a strong reputation.

In 2018, Shedge played a key role in the DV Subba Rao Trophy, scoring 126 runs and taking six wickets in a match that helped Mumbai win against Andhra Pradesh. His all-round abilities became clear, showing his potential in both batting and bowling.

Suryansh was part of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the 2022-23 season. He was also called up as a replacement for Shardul Thakur in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad, but did not get the chance to play in either tournament.

During the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shedge played an important role in Mumbai’s championship win. In the final against Madhya Pradesh, he scored 36 not out off 15 balls, proving his ability to perform under pressure. He maintained a strike rate of 251.92 in the tournament, further solidifying his reputation as a strong finisher.

Records and achievements

Suryansh Shedge has made a significant mark in cricket from a young age, with his remarkable performances catching the eye of many. His early achievements demonstrated his batting power and versatility as an all-rounder. Despite facing setbacks, such as an injury, he has shown resilience and determination to succeed.

  • In 2016, Shedge scored 326 in the Giles Shield, one of the fastest triple centuries ever recorded, which brought him into the limelight.
  • In 2018, he played an outstanding role in the DV Subba Rao Trophy, scoring 126 runs and taking 6 wickets to help Mumbai defeat Andhra Pradesh.
  • In 2023, he overcame a stress fracture injury, making a strong comeback and showcasing his resilience.
  • In 2024, Shedge was a key performer in Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory, scoring an unbeaten 36 off 15 balls in the final.

Personal life

Suryansh Shedge keeps his personal life private. There is little public information about his family or relationships, but his cricket career continues to grow.

Finance

Details about his net worth are not available. However, his recent IPL contract with Punjab Kings is expected to add to his earnings.

Family

Suryansh grew up in Mumbai and started playing cricket at an early age. Mumbai’s cricket culture has played a big part in shaping his passion for the sport. He is unmarried and focused on his cricket career.

House

Suryansh lives in Mumbai, India, as of February 2025.

Scandals

In 2023, Suryansh suffered a stress fracture in his L4 region. By December 2024, he had fully recovered with help from his coaches, Abhishek Nair and Monty Desai.

Fans

Suryansh has around 23,000 followers on Instagram as of January 2025. He is set to play for the Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL season. He feels confident about adjusting to the team and looks forward to entertaining his fans. Suryansh has said that he is ready to help the team in any way needed.

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