Facts: With 199 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Australia in this series.

With 161 runs, Joe Root is the leading run scorer for England in this series.

Australia vs England Chance of Winning

Australia head into this game hoping to seal the series and retain the Ashes once again. They have been sensational so far in this series and have dominated in all departments so far this series. Australia will welcome back their captain Pat Cummins in this game as they try to go 3-0 up in this series.

England head into this must win game after what has been a nightmare so far in this series. They were battered in the first two games and with the series on the line they cannot afford to have more slipups. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 75%

England’ chances of winning - 25%

Australia vs England Prediction & Tips 2025

Steven Smith did not have a great start to the campaign but he was solid in the last game so far in this campaign Smith has scored 103 runs and we expect him to make a big impact and score well in the upcoming game.

Zak Crawley has struggled for consistency in Test cricket. Crawley was brilliant in the last game as he scored a half century but we still expect him to showcase his inconsistency and to falter in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. Last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 37C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

Australia and England Player List

Team Form

Australia Team Form

Australia head into this game after a dominant display in the first two games, they have a perfect record so far in this WTC cycle.

England Team Form

England would be hoping to turn things around after a dismal performance as they trail the series 2-0.

Australia vs England Head to Head

Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against England 154-112. Both sides went head to head twice thus far and Australia have taken a 2-0 lead in this series.

Head to Head:

Australia: 154

England: 112

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Australia vs England Top Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter

Travis Head has been sublime in this series and considering the fact he will be playing at home, it's hard to bet against him. He is the leading run scorer in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root was sensational in the last game as he scored his first century in Australia in the last game. With 161 runs, he is the leading run scorer for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs England Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be Australia’ top bowler

With major injury concerns for Australia in the bowling department, Mitchell Starc has been sublime in the first two Tests as he has bagged 18 wickets and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Stokes to be England’ top bowler

Once again Ben Stokes will be key in what is a must win game for England. He has bagged eight wickets thus far and has been the most consistent bowler for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.