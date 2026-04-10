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International career

Nathan Michael Lyon was born on 20 November 1987 in Young, New South Wales. He is known as one of Australia's most important Test players since his debut in 2011. Lyon plays as an off-spin bowler and also bats in the lower order.

His Test career started with a strong moment — he took a wicket with his very first ball. Over time, Lyon passed Hugh Trumble’s 141 wickets in 2015 and became the most successful off-spinner in Australian cricket. By 2025, his name appeared among the best in history, with over 500 wickets in Test matches. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia and stands seventh among all players in the world.

In January 2021, Lyon played his 100th Test match during the home series against India. His long stay in the team showed consistency and strong performance across different conditions and opponents.

Lyon was named in the ICC Test Team of the Year three times. He also won the Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year award in 2019 and again in 2024.

Outside cricket, he supports the Canberra Raiders, a team from the National Rugby League.

2011

July: Named in Australia’s Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour.

August 31: Test debut vs Sri Lanka at Galle; dismissed Kumar Sangakkara with first ball.

Took 5/34 in the first innings on debut; became the 131st player to take five wickets on debut.

December: First Test in Australia at the Gabba vs New Zealand; 7 wickets in the match.

November: Top-scored (14) as a no. 11 in a team total of 47 vs South Africa.

2012

March 8: ODI debut vs Sri Lanka at Adelaide.

2013

April: Named in Ashes squad as sole spinner but replaced by Ashton Agar for 1st Test.

Recalled for the 3rd Test; took 4/42 at Chester-le-Street in 4th Test.

December 28: Took 100th Test wicket during the Boxing Day Test.

2014

January 5: Finished a five-Test series without getting dismissed in any innings.

December 13: Named Man of the Match vs India at Adelaide (12 wickets in the match).

2015

Left out of 2015 World Cup squad.

June: Surpassed Hugh Trumble to become leading Australian off-spinner with 142 Test wickets.

2016

January 29: T20I debut vs India at Melbourne.

July 28: Became first Australian off-spinner to reach 200 Test wickets (vs Sri Lanka).

2017

March 4: Took 8/50 vs India in Bangalore – best by a visiting bowler in India.

August 27: Reached 250 Test wickets during the first Test vs Bangladesh.

September: Took 13/154 in Chittagong Test – best by an Australian in Asia.

Ended the year with most Test wickets in the world (63).

2018

March: Reached 300 Test wickets by dismissing Rabada at Cape Town.

April: Awarded national contract for 2018–19.

Finished India–Australia series with 21 wickets – joint-highest with Bumrah.

2019

January: Named Men's Test Player of the Year at the Allan Border Medal.

April: Included in World Cup squad.

July: Played in Ashes; took 9 wickets in first Test at Edgbaston; helped Australia retain the Ashes.

November–December: Took 7 wickets vs Pakistan and 20 vs New Zealand, including 10/118 in Sydney.

2020

July: Named in preliminary training squad for England tour after COVID-19 lockdown.

December: Continued in Ashes squad for 2021–22 series preparation.

2021

December 11: Reached 400 Test wickets by dismissing Dawid Malan in the Ashes.

2023

March 2: Became highest wicket-taker in Border–Gavaskar Trophy (112 wickets).

March: Took 11/99 in Indore Test vs India; named Player of the Match.

March: Broke record for most wickets by a visiting bowler in India (56 wickets).

June: Took 5 wickets in World Test Championship Final vs India.

June: Played in first Ashes Test at Edgbaston; contributed 8 wickets and unbeaten 16 in a match-winning stand with Cummins.

June 28: Became first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests; suffered calf injury at Lord’s and missed the rest of the series.

December 2023

Returned to Test cricket vs Pakistan in Perth.

Took 500th and 501st wickets in the match; ended with 5 wickets and helped secure a 360-run win.

2024–2025

Played in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy series.

June 11–14, 2025: Last Test played vs South Africa at Lord’s.

Leagues Participation

Nathan Lyon has spent much of his professional career focused on Test cricket, but he has also taken part in domestic T20 leagues. His appearances in the Big Bash League (BBL) allowed him to stay active in the short format during the Australian summer.

Big Bash League (BBL)

Nathan Lyon took part in Australia's Big Bash League for over a decade. He began with the Adelaide Strikers before joining the Sydney Sixers, where he became a key figure. Known for his economical spells and wicket-taking ability, Lyon helped the Sixers win two BBL titles and played in several finals.

Year Team Notes 2011/12 Adelaide Strikers First season in BBL; moved after success in 2010–11 KFC T20 Big Bash. 2012/13 Adelaide Strikers Continued with the team while focusing on red-ball cricket. 2013/14 Sydney Sixers Joined Sixers; featured in BBL 03 campaign. 2015/16 Sydney Sixers Took 5/23 vs Hobart Hurricanes – second-best bowling in BBL history. 2016/17 Sydney Sixers Helped reach final; finished with 1/28 in the final vs Perth Scorchers. 2017/18 Sydney Sixers Took 3 wickets vs Melbourne Stars; named Player of the Match. 2018/19 Sydney Sixers Active squad member; continued consistent performance. 2019/20 Sydney Sixers Played in BBL final win vs Melbourne Stars (BBL 09). 2020/21 Sydney Sixers Helped team win second straight title (BBL 10). 2021/22 Sydney Sixers Included in finals squad; team aimed for third consecutive title. 2022/23 Sydney Sixers Final season with Sixers; completed decade-long tenure. 2023/24 Not in BBL squad Signed a new 3-year deal with Melbourne Renegades starting next season.

Nathan Lyon did not take part in the 2023/24 Big Bash season as he had already signed with the Melbourne Renegades but had not yet played for them. His time at Sydney Sixers included 34 matches and 42 wickets, making him the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the team’s history.

Domestic career

Nathan Lyon was born in New South Wales and later moved to Canberra. There, he played for ACT under-17 and under-18 teams and took part in grade cricket with Western Districts and University of Canberra clubs. In 2008, he started playing for the ACT Comets in the Cricket Australia Cup. During this period, Lyon received help from captain-coach Mark Higgs, who guided him with technique and field placement. Even after leaving the Comets, Lyon stayed in touch with Higgs for advice.

In 2010, he relocated to Adelaide. While working at the Adelaide Oval, he joined Prospect Cricket Club and continued to play for the Comets in the Futures League. After strong results in a T20 tournament in Melbourne, he was selected by South Australia’s Redbacks. That season, he became the leading wicket-taker in the KFC Twenty20 Big Bash, and the Redbacks won the competition. Lyon played in both the Sheffield Shield and domestic one-day matches. He was also picked for Australia A, where he took 11 wickets in Zimbabwe and earned Man of the Series.

Lyon later signed with the Adelaide Strikers for the first BBL season. He continued his domestic career with South Australia before returning to New South Wales. In 2017, he joined Worcestershire as a short-term overseas player. That same year, during a Sheffield Shield match in Brisbane, smoke from burnt toast in the dressing room triggered a fire alarm and paused play for half an hour.

In 2019, Lyon signed a contract with Hampshire for the 2020 season, but the deal was cancelled due to the pandemic. He stayed active in the Sheffield Shield and, in February 2021, reached 600 first-class wickets. In August 2023, the Melbourne Renegades signed him on a three-year contract for the Big Bash League. Later that year, Lancashire announced Lyon would play as an overseas player in the 2024 season.

Records and achievements

Nathan Lyon has played Test cricket for more than ten years. During this time, he has broken records and received awards from both Australian and international cricket bodies. His name appears among the top players in world cricket, especially in the longest format.

Key Awards and Honours

2018: Named in the ICC Test Team of the Year

2019: ICC Test Team of the Year

2019: Australian Men's Test Player of the Year

2020–21: Sheffield Shield Player of the Year

2022: ICC Test Team of the Year

2024: Australian Men's Test Player of the Year

Records by Year

2011: Took first international wicket with his first ball in Test cricket – third Australian and seventeenth international to do this

2015: Went past Hugh Trumble’s 141 wickets and became the most successful Australian off-spinner

2016: Became the first Australian off-spinner to take 200 Test wickets

2017: Took 8/50 against India in Bangalore – best figures by a visiting bowler in India

2017: Ended the year with 63 Test wickets – most by any bowler worldwide that year

2018: Reached 300 Test wickets

2019: Played key role as Australia retained the Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years

2021: Took 400th Test wicket during Ashes series

2023: Became highest wicket-taker in Border–Gavaskar Trophy with 112 wickets

2023: Took 500th Test wicket in Perth against Pakistan

2023: Played 100 consecutive Test matches – first specialist bowler to reach this mark

Personal life

Nathan Lyon’s life outside cricket has attracted interest due to his family, finances, and some controversies. His earnings from cricket and sponsorships have helped him build a comfortable lifestyle. He also has a strong fan base that follows his career closely.

Family

Lyon has two children with Mel Waring, his former partner. He married Emma McCarthy in July 2022. His older brother, Brendan Lyon, works as his personal batting coach and supports him on and off the field.

Finance

By 2025, Nathan Lyon’s net worth reached about 10 million US dollars. His income comes from Cricket Australia contracts, match fees, endorsements, and playing in leagues like the Big Bash League.

Scandals

In 2017, Lyon’s relationship with Emma McCarthy became public while he was still with Mel Waring, which sparked media attention and personal stories from Waring. In 2018, during a Test series in South Africa, Lyon was involved in a ball controversy linked to the wider ball-tampering scandal. The match referee took both new balls to check, and the concerns were later confirmed. In 2020, photos of Lyon and McCarthy kissing in a car surfaced, which upset Mel Waring, who had been his partner for a decade.

Fans

Nathan Lyon has about 450,000 Instagram followers. Many fans follow him especially for his Test cricket performances.