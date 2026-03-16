Australia vs England Match Prediction
AUS
67%
Chance of Winning
ENG
33%
Parimatch
Test
Optus Stadium
Facts:
- Steve Smith has accumulated 10477 runs in Test cricket at an average of 56.02
- Joe Root has scored 13543 runs at an average of 51.29 with 39 centuries in the format
Australia vs England Chance of Winning
Australia don’t have two of their biggest stars in the form of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for the Perth Test, which will test their endurance to the limit. While Steve Smith will be gunning for glory, he will be dependent on Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey to support him with the bat. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will have to do the bulk of the job with the ball.
On the other hand, England will hope that Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Harry Brook bring their best to the middle-order. Jamie Smith showed great tenacity in the India series and he will once again be at the centre of it. With Mark Wood being fit, some pressure on Jofra Archer will reduce, eventually making Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes more reliable.
- AUS’s chances of winning - 67%
- ENG’s chances of winning - 33%
Australia vs England Prediction & Tips 2025
Expect Steve Smith to be at his best. The Ashes has always brought the best out of him as a batter and there is no way, he wouldn’t deliver colossal returns in what is possibly going to be his last home Ashes. Trust Harry Brook to continue his splendid run of form, making sure he leaves a mark in the Ashes. Mitchell Starc continues to be Australia’s most reliable pace option and it would be a surprise if he doesn’t prove that yet again.
Australia vs England Match Toss Prediction
Perth Stadium has hosted a total of five Test matches since making its debut back in 2018, with batters averaging 30.77. Batting first has always been easier at this venue, with batters notching up an average of 44.93 in the first team innings. This is going to be the first-ever Ashes Test match at the venue.
Weather Report
According to Accuweather, there is only a 23% probability of rain during the first Ashes Test.
Australia vs England Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Khawaja Usman
batsman
Crawley Zak
batsman
Weatherald Jake
batsman
Duckett Ben
wicket keeper
Labuschagne Marnus
batsman
Pope Ollie
batsman
Smith Steven Barry
batsman
Root Joe
batsman
Head Travis
batsman
Brook Harry
batsman
Green Cameron
all rounder
Stokes Ben
all rounder
Carey Alex
wicket keeper
Smith Jamie
wicket keeper
Starc Mitchell
bowler
Atkinson Gus
bowler
Lyon Nathan
bowler
Carse Brydon
bowler
Boland Scott
bowler
Archer Jofra
bowler
Doggett Brendan
bowler
Wood Mark
bowler
Team Form
Australia Team Form
Australia beat West Indies 3-0 away in their first series of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.
England Team Form
In their previous assignment against India at home, England drew the series 2-2.
Australia vs England Head-to-Head
Australia and England have played each other 361 times in Test cricket, with Australia winning a colossal 152 times as compared to 112 wins by England.
Head to Head:
Matches: 361
Australia: 152
England: 112
Draw/Tie: 97
Australia vs England
Test
Optus Stadium, Perth
Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia vs England Top Batters
Steve Smith to be Australia’s top batter
There is no argument around this. Easily the most bonafide Test batter of our time, Smith has accumulated 10477 runs in Test cricket at an average of 56.02. His 36 centuries and 43 half-centuries make him the format’s greatest-ever cricketer after Bradman. He brings out his best against England, having scored 3417 runs at an average of 56.01. So there is no doubt on his credibility.
Joe Root to be England’s top batter
The second-highest Test run-scorer after Sachin Tendulkar, Joe Root is just a few steps away from the summit. Having already scored 13543 runs at an average of 51.29 with 39 centuries in the format, Root eats the loaf and leaves no crumb. He has scored 2428 runs against Australia, making his case even more viable. So what are we waiting for?
Australia vs England Top Bowlers
Mitchell Starc to be Australia’s top bowler
Mitchell Starc is another all-time great, with a distinction as powerful as Smith in Test cricket. He has already taken 402 wickets in the longest format of the game at an average of 27.02, with as many as 16 five-wicket hauls to his name. Starc has a particular liking towards England, having taken 97 wickets at an average of 27.37.
Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler
In another time, I would’ve probably stayed on Jofra Archer’s side, but he’s just returning to the format and his leathality can’t be taken on face value. On the other hand, Perth’s bouncy pitch would suit Mark Wood’s style of bowling. The Durham pacer has taken 119 wickets in Tests at an average of 30.42, with five five-wicket hauls to his name. There is a clear demarcation, isn’t it?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- AUS to win - 1.63 (Parimatch)
- ENG to win - 2.22 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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