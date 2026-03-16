Facts: Steve Smith has accumulated 10477 runs in Test cricket at an average of 56.02

Joe Root has scored 13543 runs at an average of 51.29 with 39 centuries in the format

Australia vs England Chance of Winning

Australia don’t have two of their biggest stars in the form of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for the Perth Test, which will test their endurance to the limit. While Steve Smith will be gunning for glory, he will be dependent on Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey to support him with the bat. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will have to do the bulk of the job with the ball.

On the other hand, England will hope that Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Harry Brook bring their best to the middle-order. Jamie Smith showed great tenacity in the India series and he will once again be at the centre of it. With Mark Wood being fit, some pressure on Jofra Archer will reduce, eventually making Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes more reliable.

AUS’s chances of winning - 67%

ENG’s chances of winning - 33%

Australia vs England Prediction & Tips 2025

Expect Steve Smith to be at his best. The Ashes has always brought the best out of him as a batter and there is no way, he wouldn’t deliver colossal returns in what is possibly going to be his last home Ashes. Trust Harry Brook to continue his splendid run of form, making sure he leaves a mark in the Ashes. Mitchell Starc continues to be Australia’s most reliable pace option and it would be a surprise if he doesn’t prove that yet again.

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Australia vs England Match Toss Prediction

Perth Stadium has hosted a total of five Test matches since making its debut back in 2018, with batters averaging 30.77. Batting first has always been easier at this venue, with batters notching up an average of 44.93 in the first team innings. This is going to be the first-ever Ashes Test match at the venue.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is only a 23% probability of rain during the first Ashes Test.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Australia vs England Player List

Team Form

Australia Team Form

Australia beat West Indies 3-0 away in their first series of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

England Team Form

In their previous assignment against India at home, England drew the series 2-2.

Australia vs England Head-to-Head

Australia and England have played each other 361 times in Test cricket, with Australia winning a colossal 152 times as compared to 112 wins by England.

Head to Head:

Matches: 361

Australia: 152

England: 112

Draw/Tie: 97

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Australia vs England Top Batters

Steve Smith to be Australia’s top batter

There is no argument around this. Easily the most bonafide Test batter of our time, Smith has accumulated 10477 runs in Test cricket at an average of 56.02. His 36 centuries and 43 half-centuries make him the format’s greatest-ever cricketer after Bradman. He brings out his best against England, having scored 3417 runs at an average of 56.01. So there is no doubt on his credibility.

Joe Root to be England’s top batter

The second-highest Test run-scorer after Sachin Tendulkar, Joe Root is just a few steps away from the summit. Having already scored 13543 runs at an average of 51.29 with 39 centuries in the format, Root eats the loaf and leaves no crumb. He has scored 2428 runs against Australia, making his case even more viable. So what are we waiting for?

Australia vs England Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be Australia’s top bowler

Mitchell Starc is another all-time great, with a distinction as powerful as Smith in Test cricket. He has already taken 402 wickets in the longest format of the game at an average of 27.02, with as many as 16 five-wicket hauls to his name. Starc has a particular liking towards England, having taken 97 wickets at an average of 27.37.

Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler

In another time, I would’ve probably stayed on Jofra Archer’s side, but he’s just returning to the format and his leathality can’t be taken on face value. On the other hand, Perth’s bouncy pitch would suit Mark Wood’s style of bowling. The Durham pacer has taken 119 wickets in Tests at an average of 30.42, with five five-wicket hauls to his name. There is a clear demarcation, isn’t it?