Steven Smith News View all For those who are ready to get to know the cricket player Steven Smith, we invite you to find out all the latest news about him: how the matches with his participation went, what training plan he follows, and in which tournaments he will participate. Greg Chappell Takes a Dig at Australia for Leaving Out This Key Batsman Australia has made its preparations for the Ashes as the first Test comes closer. For this, the team has made some shocking decisions, leaving out a few batsmen while giving opportunities to the others. Greg Chappell, a former Australian player, has criticised the decision to drop a key batsman. Steven Smith Star Aussie Bowler Confirms Return Ahead of The Ashes Steven Smith Is Marnus Labuschagne Peaking at the Perfect Time Before The Ashes? Steven Smith Is This a Warning Sign for England Ahead of The Ashes 2025? Steven Smith Kevin Pietersen Comes Out in Support of Steven Smith’s Captaincy Return

International career Steve Smith, born on June 2, 1989, is one of Australia’s best cricketers. He has served as the captain of the Australian national team in all formats and is currently the vice-captain of the Test team. Smith is widely regarded as one of the best Test batsmen of his time and one of the greatest players in cricket history. He was a key player in the Australian teams that won the 2015 and 2023 Cricket World Cups, the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, and the 2023 ICC World Test Championship. Smith started his career as a leg-spinner and faced doubts about his place in the national team. However, he proved himself as one of the best batsmen in the world. ODI Career 2010: Smith debuted in ODIs on February 19 against the West Indies. After a long break, he returned to the national team for the 2014 Zimbabwe Tri-series, where he scored his first ODI century.

2015: Smith played a crucial role in Australia’s World Cup victory. He made a century in the semi-final against India and contributed 58 not out in the final. He finished the tournament as Australia’s top run-scorer.

2016: In the ODI series against New Zealand, Smith made 165 runs, setting the highest score at the SCG for an ODI match. Later that year, he helped Australia win a series against Pakistan.

2019: After a ban, Smith returned to the 2019 Cricket World Cup, scoring 379 runs at an average of 37.90.

2020: In the first ODI against India on November 27, Smith made 105 from 66 balls, leading Australia to a 66-run victory. On November 29, he scored 104 runs from 64 balls and earned the Player of the Match award.

2022: Smith scored 53 and 28 runs in the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka but missed the rest of the series due to injury. As of January 14, 2025, Smith has played 165 ODIs and scored 971 runs. Test Career 2010: Smith debuted in Test cricket against Pakistan. He played in the 2010-11 Ashes series, where he scored two half-centuries.

2013: Smith’s next series was against India, where he made a half-century in two matches. He then played against England and made his first Test century.

2013-14 Ashes Series: Smith scored 327 runs, including two centuries, as Australia defeated England 5-0.

2015: Against India, Smith made a century in the first Test and captained Australia for the first time in the second match. He ended the series with four consecutive centuries and was named Man of the Series.

2016: By the end of the year, Smith led Australia to a 3-0 win over Pakistan, scoring 441 runs in three Tests and being named Player of the Series.

2017: During the tour of India, Smith made 499 runs at an average of 71.29. He was named ICC’s Best Test Player of 2017.

2019: Smith made a remarkable return to Test cricket, scoring two centuries in the Ashes series. He scored 774 runs in seven innings and won the Compton-Miller Medal.

2023: In January, Smith became the fourth Australian to score 30 Test centuries, passing Don Bradman’s record. Ashes Performances Smith played a crucial role in the 2015 Ashes series, where he scored 508 runs, the most by any player. However, England regained the Ashes 3-2. After that series, Smith became the full-time captain of the Australian Test team. 2015-16: Australia won the series against New Zealand and West Indies, with Smith leading the team and playing key roles in both series.

2016: Smith faced a setback as Australia lost 3-0 to Sri Lanka, but he led the team to a 3-0 win over Pakistan later that year.

2017: In India, Smith finished as the highest run-scorer in the Test series despite Australia losing 2-1. He also performed well in the 2017-18 Ashes series, leading Australia to a 4-0 win over England.

2019: In the Ashes series, Smith made 774 runs, helping Australia win two of the matches and playing crucial roles in each.

2020: Smith faced challenges during the Ashes series, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Australia cancelled its series against New Zealand.

2021: Against India, Smith had a difficult start to the series, scoring low runs in the first two Tests, but he recovered by scoring 131 runs in the third Test. India won the series 2-1. Smith’s career continues to shine, with his consistency and reliability making him one of the most respected batsmen in modern cricket.

Indian Premier League Steve Smith’s time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been full of different roles, teams, and ups and downs. Below is a table with the details of his participation in each season: Year Team Role IPL Auction Details Key Points 2010 Royal Challengers Bangalore Replacement Bought to replace Jesse Ryder Played a minor role. 2011 Kochi Tuskers Kerala N/A $200,000 Could not play due to ankle surgery. 2012 Pune Warriors India All-rounder Bought as replacement for Mitchell Marsh Debuted for Pune and captained once. 2013 Pune Warriors India All-rounder N/A Played for Pune under Angelo Mathews. 2014 Rajasthan Royals Batsman $600,000 Joined Rajasthan Royals. 2015 Rajasthan Royals Captain N/A Led the team in the second half, got a playoff spot. 2016 Rising Pune Supergiants Captain $600,000 Became captain, scored his first T20 century, led team to final. 2017 Rising Pune Supergiants Captain N/A Led RPS to final, scored 472 runs. 2018 Rajasthan Royals Captain N/A Banned after ball-tampering incident, replaced by Ajinkya Rahane. 2019 Rajasthan Royals Captain Retained Became captain mid-season, scored 319 runs. 2020 Rajasthan Royals Player N/A Played for Rajasthan but wasn’t the captain. 2021 Rajasthan Royals Player N/A Played for Rajasthan. 2022 N/A N/A N/A Went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction. 2023 N/A N/A N/A Did not play, worked as a commentator. 2024 N/A N/A N/A Worked as a commentator again. 2025 N/A N/A N/A Went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. Steve Smith will not play in the IPL 2025 season. Despite his strong international form, he went unsold at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. This could be due to limited IPL participation in recent seasons and teams preferring younger or more active players. Smith will continue his role as a commentator for the season and will give analysis and insights to fans.

Domestic career Steve Smith started his cricket career as an all-rounder, initially bowling fast-medium before switching to leg-spin at 15. In 2007, he went to England to play club cricket for Sevenoaks Vine in the Kent Cricket League. His strong performances earned him a spot with Surrey County’s second XI. Smith also played for Australia in the 2008 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia, where he scored 114 runs and took seven wickets in four matches. He debuted for New South Wales in January 2008 against Western Australia. In his only innings, Smith scored 33 runs, helping his team win. He was part of the New South Wales team that won the 2009 Twenty20 Champions League. In the final against Trinidad and Tobago, Smith scored 33 runs and took two wickets. By the end of the 2009–10 season, Smith’s batting average in first-class cricket was over 50. His bowling, while not as strong, improved with help from Shane Warne. In the season's final match, he took 7 wickets for 64 runs against South Australia. Records and achievements Steve Smith has set many records and won numerous awards during his cricket career. Below is a list of his key achievements: Awards: Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (ICC Cricketer of the Year): 2015

ICC Test Player of the Year: 2015, 2017

ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade: 2011–2020

ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade: 2011–2020

ICC Test Team of the Year: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019

ICC ODI Team of the Year: 2015

Allan Border Medal: 2015, 2018, 2021, 2023

Australian Test Player of the Year: 2015, 2018

Australian One Day International Player of the Year: 2015, 2021

Compton–Miller Medal: 2017–18, 2019

McGilvray Medal: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

Steve Waugh Award: 2009–10, 2011–12

Wisden Cricketers of the Year: 2015 Records: Runs:

Second-fastest batsman (after Don Bradman) to reach 6,000 runs in Tests and the fourth youngest overall.



Fastest batsman to reach 7,000 and 8,000 runs in Tests.



Second-fastest batsman (after Kumar Sangakkara) and fourth Australian to reach 9,000 runs in Tests.



Fastest Australian batsman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket and the sixth-fastest in the world.



Fastest Australian batsman to reach 14,000 runs in international cricket.

Run Feats:

Second batsman to score over 1,000 runs in Test cricket for four consecutive years.



First batsman to score ten consecutive scores of 50 or more against a single opponent in Test cricket.



Reached 32 centuries in the least number of innings (174).



First player to score a century in the Big Bash League for the Sydney Sixers.

World Cup:

Tied for the most consecutive 50+ scores in World Cup history (five scores in the 2015 Cricket World Cup).



Tied for the most 50+ scores (four) in World Cup knockout matches.

Fielding:

Equaled the world record for most catches (five) as a non-wicketkeeper in a Test innings during the 2018 Australian tour to South Africa.



Fastest player to take 300 catches in international cricket and holds the highest catches per innings ratio for players with over 120 catches.

Ratings:

Achieved the second-highest Test batting rating (947) on 30 December 2017, behind only Don Bradman (961).



The only player to win the ICC Test Player of the Year award more than once.



Second youngest batsman to top the ICC Test batting rankings.