Australia vs England Match Prediction
AUS
71%
Chance of Winning
ENG
29%
Parimatch
Test
The Gabba
Facts:
- With 958 runs, Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run scorer in pink ball Test.
- England has lost each of the last three Test matches in The Gabba.
Australia vs England Chance of Winning
Australia headed into this series with major injury concerns in the bowling department but they dominated the opening game. Mitchell Starc was outstanding in the first innings as he bagged seven wickets in the first innings and crossed 100 wickets in the Ashes. Australia eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare.
England headed into this campaign with high expectations especially with the injuries in the Aussie bowling department. Their batters struggled to make an impact in the game and would be hoping for a turnaround as they cannot afford to go 2-0 down in this series. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia’ chances of winning - 71%
- England’ chances of winning - 29%
Australia vs England Prediction & Tips 2025
Steven Smith did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 17 runs in the last game but we expect him to bounce back in this game as he is the second highest run scorer in pink ball Test which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Zak Crawley has struggled for consistency in Test cricket. Crawley struggled in the opening game as he got out on a duck in both innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Australia vs England Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in three of the last four matches regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Australia and England Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Weatherald Jake
batsman
Crawley Zak
batsman
Head Travis
batsman
Duckett Ben
wicket keeper
Labuschagne Marnus
batsman
Pope Ollie
batsman
Smith Steve
batsman
Root Joe
batsman
Green Cameron
all rounder
Brook Harry
batsman
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Stokes Ben
all rounder
Carey Alex
wicket keeper
Smith Jamie
wicket keeper
Neser Michael
all rounder
Jacks Will
batsman
Starc Mitchell
bowler
Carse Brydon
bowler
Boland Scott
bowler
Atkinson Gus
bowler
Doggett Brendan
bowler
Archer Jofra
bowler
Team Form
Australia Team Form
Australia head into this game after a dominant display in the opening game, they have a perfect record so far in this WTC cycle.
England Team Form
England would be hoping to turn things around after a dismal performance in the opening game.
Australia vs England Head to Head
Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against England 153-112. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Australia won the game.
Head to Head:
Australia: 153
England: 112
Australia vs England
Test
The Gabba, Brisbane
Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia vs England Top Batters
Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter
With Usman Khawaja ruled out of the game, we expect Travis Head to open the batting once again in this game. He was sublime in the last game as he scored a century in the second innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Joe Root to be England’ top batter
Even though Joe Root struggled in the opening game, we expect him to turn things around and break the shackles. We believe he will be pivotal in this game under lights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia vs England Top Bowlers
Scott Boland to be Australia’ top bowler
Scott Boland struggled in the first innings in the last game but managed to turn things around in the second innings as he bagged four wickets. We expect Boland to dominate with the pink ball which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Stokes to be England’ top bowler
Once again Ben Stokes will be key in what is a must win game for England, he has been sublime in the middle overs and in the last game he bagged a fifer in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- Australia to win - 1.40 (Parimatch)
- England to win - 2.82 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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