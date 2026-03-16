Facts: With 958 runs, Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run scorer in pink ball Test.

England has lost each of the last three Test matches in The Gabba.

Australia vs England Chance of Winning

Australia headed into this series with major injury concerns in the bowling department but they dominated the opening game. Mitchell Starc was outstanding in the first innings as he bagged seven wickets in the first innings and crossed 100 wickets in the Ashes. Australia eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare.

England headed into this campaign with high expectations especially with the injuries in the Aussie bowling department. Their batters struggled to make an impact in the game and would be hoping for a turnaround as they cannot afford to go 2-0 down in this series. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 71%

England’ chances of winning - 29%

Australia vs England Prediction & Tips 2025

Steven Smith did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 17 runs in the last game but we expect him to bounce back in this game as he is the second highest run scorer in pink ball Test which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Zak Crawley has struggled for consistency in Test cricket. Crawley struggled in the opening game as he got out on a duck in both innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The teams that have bowled first are unbeaten in three of the last four matches regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Australia and England Player List

Team Form

Australia Team Form

Australia head into this game after a dominant display in the opening game, they have a perfect record so far in this WTC cycle.

England Team Form

England would be hoping to turn things around after a dismal performance in the opening game.

Australia vs England Head to Head

Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against England 153-112. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Australia won the game.

Head to Head:

Australia: 153

England: 112

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Australia vs England Top Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter

With Usman Khawaja ruled out of the game, we expect Travis Head to open the batting once again in this game. He was sublime in the last game as he scored a century in the second innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Even though Joe Root struggled in the opening game, we expect him to turn things around and break the shackles. We believe he will be pivotal in this game under lights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs England Top Bowlers

Scott Boland to be Australia’ top bowler

Scott Boland struggled in the first innings in the last game but managed to turn things around in the second innings as he bagged four wickets. We expect Boland to dominate with the pink ball which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Stokes to be England’ top bowler

Once again Ben Stokes will be key in what is a must win game for England, he has been sublime in the middle overs and in the last game he bagged a fifer in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.