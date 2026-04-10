Kyle Verreynne News View all For those who are interested to know first hand all the news about the cricketer Kyle Verreynne, here you will find the most up-to-date news about the player: participation in tournaments, match results and everything about the personal life of the player. South Africa tour of India | Twitter trolls as Verreynne brought to ground after premature celebration Wicketkeepers tend to celebrate prematurely after collecting the ball and Kyle Verreynne was caught in an embarrassing position against India in Kolkata. The South African wicketkeeper went up straight away after collecting a ball, before a cold response from his teammates brought him to ground. Kyle Verreynne WTC Final, SA vs AUS | Twitter stunned as flying Verreyne dispatches Head to leave Aussies reeling at Lunch Kyle Verreynne Lungi Ngidi returns as Proteas name pace-heavy squad for WTC summit clash Kyle Verreynne SA vs SL | Twitter abuzz as Kyle Verreynne's bold stance and daring strokeplay deliver a stunning century Kyle Verreynne SA vs SL | Twitter smirks as Verreynne survives unfortunate dismissal despite embarrassing football blooper

International career

Kyle Verreynne has become a notable cricketer for South Africa. He is known for his solid performances in both Test and One Day International (ODI) formats.

Here is a timeline of his career:

December 2015: Selected for South Africa’s squad in the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

January 2020: Named to South Africa's ODI squad for the series against England.

February 2020: Debuted in ODIs for South Africa against Australia on February 29.

November 2020: Joined South Africa's squad for the limited-overs series against England.

December 2020: Added to South Africa’s Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

March 2021: Chosen for South Africa’s T20I squad for the series against Pakistan.

May 2021: Included in South Africa's Test squad for the West Indies series.

June 2021: Made his Test debut on June 10, 2021, against the West Indies, scoring 6 runs.

February 2022: Scored his first Test century against New Zealand with an unbeaten 136 runs.

February 2023: Left out of South Africa’s squad for the Test series against the West Indies.

January 3, 2025: Played his last Test match against Pakistan, scoring 100 runs from 147 balls.

As of 2025, Verreynne has played 24 Test matches and 17 ODI matches. He is known for his ability to adjust to different formats and perform under pressure.

Leagues Participation

Kyle Verreynne has played in several cricket leagues throughout his career. Here is a summary of his participation.

Africa T20 Cup

Verreynne played his first Twenty20 match for Western Province against Namibia on 2 September 2016. This was an important moment in his career.

Mzansi Super League

In October 2018, Verreynne joined Cape Town Blitz for the first stage of the Mzansi Super League T20. This league gave him a chance to compete at a high level in South Africa’s T20 competition.

Year Team Notes 2018 Cape Town Blitz Played in the first stage of the tournament.

SA20

In 2023, Verreynne was part of Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 competition. In February 2024, he scored 116 runs in a match against MI Cape Town, setting the record for the highest score in SA20 history.

Year Team Notes 2023 Joburg Super Kings Played in the inaugural season. 2024 Joburg Super Kings Scored 116 runs, the highest score in SA20.

Indian Premier League

In January 2025, it was announced that Verreynne would be part of the IPL 2025 auction. The auction will take place on November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Year Team Notes 2025 N/A Part of IPL 2025 auction in November.

Domestic career

Kyle Verreynne started his domestic career in September 2016 with a Twenty20 debut for Western Province against Namibia in the Africa T20 Cup. In June 2018, he joined the Cape Cobras squad for the 2018–19 season. Later that year, in October 2018, Verreynne was part of the Cape Town Blitz for the first Mzansi Super League T20 tournament. In September 2019, he joined Western Province for the 2019–20 CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

In April 2021, Verreynne was named in Western Province’s squad for the 2021–22 season. He played for Joburg Super Kings in the 2023 SA20 competition.

In August 2024, Verreynne signed with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club to play three County Championship matches. He scored 148 in his third match against Warwickshire. In December 2024, he agreed to return to Nottinghamshire for 12 matches in the 2025 County Championship season.

Records and achievements

Kyle Verreynne has reached several important milestones in his cricket career.

In 2024, he scored 116 runs in an SA20 match against MI Cape Town on February 1, which is his highest score.

In 2021, he won four awards at the Cape Cobras End of Season Awards: Fans' Player of the Year 4-Day Series Player of the Year Players' Player of the Year Player of the Year



Personal life

Kyle Verreynne keeps his personal life mostly private. While he focuses on his cricket career, his family and experiences have shaped him along the way.

Family

Kyle’s family has had a big influence on his life and cricket journey. He lost his father a few years ago, which was a difficult time for him. After that, his coach, Ashwell Prince, stepped in as a father figure, giving him support and guidance. Not much is known about his mother, but she has always been there for him and supported his cricket dreams. Kyle has a brother, but his name has not been shared publicly. Growing up, his parents were both active in sports and encouraged him to follow his passion, which helped him build a successful cricket career.

House

Kyle lives in a modest, yet comfortable home in Cape Town, South Africa.

Scandals

In 2022, during a match at Lord’s Test, Kyle's grandfather became very ill and had to be taken to the hospital after struggling to breathe in the stands.

Fans

In January 2025, Kyle thanked his fans after scoring 100 runs in a match against Pakistan. He has 15,000 followers on Instagram.