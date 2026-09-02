Match details Knights vs Lions First class First Class Series South Africa 17.09.2026

First class

KNI
KNI
LIO
LIO

Match Info

Match:First Class Series South Africa 26/27
Date:Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Friday, April 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 17, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Knights Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Lions Squad

PlayersAbrahams Cole, Dawood Junaid, Esterhuizen Connor, Fortuin Bjorn, Hamza Zubayr, Hendricks Dominic, Hermann Ronan, Magala Sisanda, Makwetu Wandile, Manack Muhammad, Maphaka Kwena, Moreki Tshepo, Mulder Wiaan, Ndwandwa Tsepo, Olivier Duanne, Peter Nqabayomzi, Potgieter Delano, Rabada Kagiso, Rickelton Ryan, Siboto Malusi, Sipamla Lutho, van Biljon Marco, van Buuren Mitchell, Van der Dussen Rassie, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
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Match has not started yet