Match details Delhi vs Maharashtra First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Delhi Squad
|Players
|Arya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Chaudhary Aman, Dahiya Tejasvi, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Grewal Money Swarn, Kaushik Dhruv, Lakra Dev, Mathur Sumit, Mehra Divij, Rajuvanshi P, Ranjan Sarthak, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, sangwan Sanat, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Singh Simarjeet
|Bench
|no information yet
Maharashtra Squad
|Players
|Bawne Ankit, Choudhary Mukesh, Dadhe Pradeep, Darkunde Vaibhav, Dharmadhikari Atharva, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kate Harshal, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Patil Digvijay, Sanghvi Tanay, Shaw Prithvi, Sonawane Maya, Veer Siddhesh A, Walunj Hitesh
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet