Match details Delhi vs Maharashtra First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

DEL
DEL
MAH
MAH

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Delhi Squad

PlayersArya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Chaudhary Aman, Dahiya Tejasvi, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Grewal Money Swarn, Kaushik Dhruv, Lakra Dev, Mathur Sumit, Mehra Divij, Rajuvanshi P, Ranjan Sarthak, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, sangwan Sanat, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Singh Simarjeet
Benchno information yet

Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBawne Ankit, Choudhary Mukesh, Dadhe Pradeep, Darkunde Vaibhav, Dharmadhikari Atharva, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kate Harshal, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Patil Digvijay, Sanghvi Tanay, Shaw Prithvi, Sonawane Maya, Veer Siddhesh A, Walunj Hitesh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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