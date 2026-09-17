Match details Qatar vs Jersey List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 31.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
|Date:
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, October 31, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Qatar Squad
Jersey Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet