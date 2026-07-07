Squads Derbyshire Falcons vs Worcestershire Rapids List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026

List a

DER
DER
WOR
WOR

Playing

DER
DER
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Beach Jess

no information yet

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Hughes Emily

no information yet

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Slater Beth

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
WOR
WOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet