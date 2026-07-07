Squads Derbyshire Falcons vs Worcestershire Rapids List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 26.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Baker Olivia
bowler
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Beach Jess
no information yet
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Churms Emily
batsman
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Porter Ella
batsman
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Slater Beth
no information yet
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Match has not started yet