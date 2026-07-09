Match details Worcestershire Rapids vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Worcestershire Rapids Squad
|Players
|Baker-Smith C, Beach Jess, Beech Sophie, Bertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Boycott Clare, Churms Emily, Davies Gwenan, Egerton Daisy, Gillgrass Bryony, Gough Olivia, Griffiths Amy, Harris Lucy, Khurana Sanya, Maund Amy, Mitchell Sophia, Roberts Charlotte, Tweats Ebony Jade, Windeatt Madison, Wright Maisie
|Bench
|no information yet
Kent Squad
|Players
|Barnfather Elsa, Belt Megan, Bilal Zeena, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Cloke Izzy, Gordon Amy, Gorham Sydney, James Isabella, King Rachel, Streets Coco, Young Hollie
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet