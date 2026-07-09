Match details Worcestershire Rapids vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026

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Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Rapids Squad

PlayersBaker-Smith C, Beach Jess, Beech Sophie, Bertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Boycott Clare, Churms Emily, Davies Gwenan, Egerton Daisy, Gillgrass Bryony, Gough Olivia, Griffiths Amy, Harris Lucy, Khurana Sanya, Maund Amy, Mitchell Sophia, Roberts Charlotte, Tweats Ebony Jade, Windeatt Madison, Wright Maisie
Benchno information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersBarnfather Elsa, Belt Megan, Bilal Zeena, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Cloke Izzy, Gordon Amy, Gorham Sydney, James Isabella, King Rachel, Streets Coco, Young Hollie
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet