Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Beach Jess
no information yet
Belt Megan
all rounder
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Churms Emily
batsman
Gordon Amy
bowler
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
James Isabella
no information yet
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Streets Coco
no information yet
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Young Hollie
no information yet
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Maund Amy
batsman
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Windeatt Madison
no information yet
Wright Maisie
no information yet
Match has not started yet