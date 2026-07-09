Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026

List a

WOR
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KEN
KEN

Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Beach Jess

no information yet

Belt Megan

all rounder

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Streets Coco

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Maund Amy

batsman

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Windeatt Madison

no information yet

Wright Maisie

no information yet

Bench

WOR
WOR
KEN
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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet