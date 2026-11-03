Match details Baroda vs Bihar List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Baroda Squad
|Players
|Chavda Aryan Nitesh, Limbani Raj, Moliya Priyanshu, Pandya Hardik, Pandya Krunal, Pandya Nitya, Pania Bhanu, Passi Amit, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Jitesh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Solanki Vishnu, Toksiya Lakshit, Umatt Karan
|Bench
|no information yet
Bihar Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet