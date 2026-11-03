Match details Baroda vs Bihar List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026

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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Baroda Squad

PlayersChavda Aryan Nitesh, Limbani Raj, Moliya Priyanshu, Pandya Hardik, Pandya Krunal, Pandya Nitya, Pania Bhanu, Passi Amit, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Jitesh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Solanki Vishnu, Toksiya Lakshit, Umatt Karan
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Bihar Squad

PlayersKanaujia Badal Manoj, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Hashim Shabir, Khan Shabbir Bashir, Kumar Singh Honey Hansnath, Loharuka Ayush, Mahrour Mangal, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Prithvi, Rajnish Kumar, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Tiwari Himanshu
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Venue Guide

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