Match details Delhi vs Rajasthan List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Delhi Squad
|Players
|Arya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Dahiya Tejasvi, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Kandpal Vaibhav, Kohli Virat, Mehra Divij, Pant Rishabh, Rana Arpit Ramesh, Rana Harshit, Rana Nitish, Rana Rohan, Ranjan Sarthak, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, Sharma Ishant, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Singh Simarjeet, Tyagi Harsh
|Bench
|no information yet
Rajasthan Squad
|Players
|Bhambhu Danish, Choudhary Aniket, Choudhary M, Chouhan Ram Mohan, Godara Sumit, Joshi Samarpit, Lamba Karan, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Aditya, Singh Ajayraj Praduman, Singh Akash Maharaj, Singh Manender, Suthar Manav
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet