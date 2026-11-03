Match details Delhi vs Rajasthan List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

DEL
DEL
RAJ
RAJ

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Delhi Squad

PlayersArya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Dahiya Tejasvi, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Kandpal Vaibhav, Kohli Virat, Mehra Divij, Pant Rishabh, Rana Arpit Ramesh, Rana Harshit, Rana Nitish, Rana Rohan, Ranjan Sarthak, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, Sharma Ishant, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Singh Simarjeet, Tyagi Harsh
Benchno information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersBhambhu Danish, Choudhary Aniket, Choudhary M, Chouhan Ram Mohan, Godara Sumit, Joshi Samarpit, Lamba Karan, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Aditya, Singh Ajayraj Praduman, Singh Akash Maharaj, Singh Manender, Suthar Manav
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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