Match details Gujarat vs Hyderabad List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

GUJ
GUJ
HYD
HYD

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersBhatt Japagnya, Bishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Amit, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Jaiswal Vishal, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Harshal, Patel Hemang, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Urvil, Poddar Ahaan Anuj
Benchno information yet

Hyderabad Squad

PlayersAgarwal Tanmay, Arfaz MD, Buddhi Rahul Ravinder, Goud A Varun, Kak Kartikeya, Perala Aman Rao, Punnaiah Bhuvanagiri, Rakshann Readi, Reddy Ananth Prateek, Reddy K Nitesh, Reddy Malgari Sai Pragnay, Reddy Mandadi Abhirath, Sai Yadav Nitin, Singh Rahul, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Pranav
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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