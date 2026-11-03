Match details Jammu And Kashmir vs Gujarat List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 14.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Jammu And Kashmir Squad
|Players
|Ashwin Murugan, Dogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Kumar Sunil Ram, Kundal Dikshant, Lotra Sahil, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rydham, Sharma Vivrant Sushil, Singh Kawalpreet, Singh Yudhvir
|Bench
|no information yet
Gujarat Squad
|Players
|Bhatt Japagnya, Bishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Amit, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Jaiswal Vishal, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Harshal, Patel Hemang, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Urvil, Poddar Ahaan Anuj
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet