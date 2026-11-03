Match details Jammu And Kashmir vs Gujarat List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 14.12.2026

List a

JAK
JAK
GUJ
GUJ

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 14, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Jammu And Kashmir Squad

PlayersAshwin Murugan, Dogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Kumar Sunil Ram, Kundal Dikshant, Lotra Sahil, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rydham, Sharma Vivrant Sushil, Singh Kawalpreet, Singh Yudhvir
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Gujarat Squad

PlayersBhatt Japagnya, Bishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Amit, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Jaiswal Vishal, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Harshal, Patel Hemang, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Urvil, Poddar Ahaan Anuj
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