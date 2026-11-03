Match details Railways vs Bihar List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 29.12.2026

List a

RAI
RAI
BIH
BIH

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 29, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Railways Squad

PlayersAhuja Suraj, Choudhary Raj Kamal, khan Zubair Ali, Lal Varun Chaman, Marate Kush, Pandey Akash, Saif Mohammad, Sharma Ashutosh, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Pratham, Singh Ravi, Singh Sahab Yuvraj, Yadav Ansh, Yadav Kunal
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Bihar Squad

PlayersKanaujia Badal Manoj, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Hashim Shabir, Khan Shabbir Bashir, Kumar Singh Honey Hansnath, Loharuka Ayush, Mahrour Mangal, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Prithvi, Rajnish Kumar, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Tiwari Himanshu
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Venue Guide

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