Match details Services vs Haryana List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Services Squad
|Players
|Ahlawat Mohit, Ali Irfan, Bahadur Raj, Chauhan Ravi, Dahiya Sagar, Hathwala Vikas, Jangra Mohit, Narang Pulkit, Paliwal Rajat, Poonia Poonam, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Shukla Amit Kumar, Singh Harjit, Tanwar Nitin, Vardhan Harsh, Yadav Nitin
|Bench
|no information yet
Haryana Squad
|Players
|Bhardwaj Ishant Ravi, Dalal Yashvardhan, Jakhar Samant Devender, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Rana Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Bhuwan, Shandilya Mayank, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Kukna Ajay, Singh Yuvraj, Siwach Ashish, Tewatia Rahul, Thakral Anuj, Vats Parth Shiv
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet