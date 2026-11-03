Match details Services vs Haryana List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026

List a

SER
SER
HAR
HAR

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Services Squad

PlayersAhlawat Mohit, Ali Irfan, Bahadur Raj, Chauhan Ravi, Dahiya Sagar, Hathwala Vikas, Jangra Mohit, Narang Pulkit, Paliwal Rajat, Poonia Poonam, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Shukla Amit Kumar, Singh Harjit, Tanwar Nitin, Vardhan Harsh, Yadav Nitin
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Haryana Squad

PlayersBhardwaj Ishant Ravi, Dalal Yashvardhan, Jakhar Samant Devender, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Rana Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Bhuwan, Shandilya Mayank, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Kukna Ajay, Singh Yuvraj, Siwach Ashish, Tewatia Rahul, Thakral Anuj, Vats Parth Shiv
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Venue Guide

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