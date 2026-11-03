Match details Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tamil Nadu Squad
|Players
|Achyuth CV, Govinth -, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Kishore Sai, Kumar Boopathi Vaishna, Manikandan Karthick, Mohamed Ali S, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Rathi Sachin, Sandhu Sunny, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Sudharsan Sai, Yadav Sanjay
|Bench
|no information yet
Madhya Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Batham Rahul, Chouhan Rishabh, Dubey Yash, Gawli Harsh Prakas, Iyer Venkatesh, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Kumar Shivang, Mantri Himanshu, Pandey Aryan Anand, Sharma Shubham, Singh Harpreet, Singh Tripuresh, Tada Ritik, Tiwari Madhav, Yadav Mangesh
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet