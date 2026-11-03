Match details Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
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Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersAchyuth CV, Govinth -, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Kishore Sai, Kumar Boopathi Vaishna, Manikandan Karthick, Mohamed Ali S, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Rathi Sachin, Sandhu Sunny, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Sudharsan Sai, Yadav Sanjay
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Madhya Pradesh Squad

PlayersBatham Rahul, Chouhan Rishabh, Dubey Yash, Gawli Harsh Prakas, Iyer Venkatesh, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Kumar Shivang, Mantri Himanshu, Pandey Aryan Anand, Sharma Shubham, Singh Harpreet, Singh Tripuresh, Tada Ritik, Tiwari Madhav, Yadav Mangesh
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Venue Guide

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